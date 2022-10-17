Orphan Drugs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Orphan Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Orphan Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the orphan drugs market is expected to grow from $140.40 billion in 2021 to $154.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s orphan drugs market research the market is expected to reach $229.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The rising prevalence of rare diseases is a key factor driving the growth of the orphan drugs market.

Key Trends In The Orphan Drugs Market

Approval of biological orphan drugs for multiple indication act as a key trend driving the growth of the orphan drugs market. The biological drugs are used for treating rare diseases such as cancer with fewer side effects that have a high prevalence rate in the developed world.

Overview Of The Orphan Drugs Market

The orphan drugs market consists of sales of orphan drugs and related services that are used to treat rare diseases. An orphan drug is a pharmaceutical drug developed to treat patients suffering from rare diseases and would not make profit if developed commercially.

Orphan Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Therapy Area: Oncology, Blood, Central Nervous System, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunomodulatory

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales

• By Drug Type: Biological, Non-Biological

• By Disease Type: Oncology, Hematology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Others

• By Geography: The global orphan drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen, Biogen, Bayer, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Shire, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Aegerion Pharmaceuticals.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Orphan Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides a orphan drugs global market outlook. The market report analyzes orphan drugs global market size, orphan drugs global market growth drivers, orphan drugs global market segments, orphan drugs global market major players, orphan drugs global market growth across geographies, and orphan drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The orphan drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

