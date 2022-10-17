Liquidia Announces Presentations at the CHEST 2022 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (“Liquidia” or the “Company”) today announced the presentation of data related to the investigational use of YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, previously referred to as LIQ861, at the CHEST 2022 Annual Meeting hosted by the American College of Chest Physicians in Nashville, Tennessee.



Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) abstract poster, Tuesday, October 18, 1:30 - 2:30 PM CT: 4218/2081 – Greater Clinical Benefits from Higher Doses of Inhaled LIQ861 than Lower Doses: Exploratory Efficacy Analyses from the LTI-301 Clinical Trial. Presented by Marc Simon, M.D., University of California San Francisco.

PAH abstract poster, Tuesday, October 18, 1:30 - 2:30 PM CT: 4218/2072 – Robustness of LIQ861, a Dry-Powder Inhaled Formulation of Treprostinil, in Patient Misuse Scenarios. Presented by Savan Patel, M.S., Liquidia Corporation.

Copies of the presentations will be available after the poster session on the Company’s website at http://liquidia.com/print-technology/publications/.

About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder

YUTREPIA is an investigational, inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a proven, convenient, palm-sized device. On November 5, 2021, the FDA issued a tentative approval for YUTREPIA, which is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape, and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia has completed INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil, an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of YUTREPIA in patients diagnosed with PAH who are naïve to inhaled treprostinil or who are transitioning from Tyvaso (nebulized treprostinil). YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Liquidia cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our Company and our financial condition and results of operations; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Liquidia takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

