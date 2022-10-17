Kineta Announces Clinical Collaboration with Merck to Evaluate KVA12123 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Cancer Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Kineta’s VISTA blocking immunotherapy KVA12123 (formerly referred to as KVA12.1) to be evaluated in patients with advanced solid tumors

Clinical trial anticipated to begin in late 2022

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kineta, Inc. (“Kineta” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada). Under this collaboration, Kineta will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and anti-tumor activity of KVA12123 (formerly KVA12.1), its novel anti-VISTA monoclonal antibody, alone and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

VISTA is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. VISTA is up-regulated after checkpoint inhibitor therapy that has been associated with treatment failure and poor outcomes in cancer patients. KVA12123 is a fully human engineered IgG1 monoclonal antibody that was designed to bind to VISTA through a unique epitope and at physiologic and acidic pH levels. In preclinical studies, KVA12123 demonstrated promising anti-tumor activity both as a single agent and in combination with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

"Treatment with PD-1 inhibitors as a monotherapy or in combination with other treatments has become a recommended first-line treatment and has dramatically improved outcomes for many cancer patients. However, for patients who failed to achieve a response or who relapse, treatment options are limited. We believe that KVA12123 is a potential best-in-class VISTA blocking immunotherapy that may drive strong anti-tumor efficacy and deliver a highly differentiated product profile across a range of solid tumors," said Shawn Iadonato, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kineta. "We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Merck to evaluate KVA12123 in combination with KEYTRUDA in cancer patients later this year."

Kineta is planning to conduct a Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating KVA12123 as a single agent and in combination with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced solid tumors. The objectives of the study are to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and anti-tumor responses of KVA12123 alone and in combination with KEYTRUDA with interim results anticipated in late 2023. Kineta is responsible for conducting this study, which it expects to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2022.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

Kineta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients’ lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity with an intent to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. For more information on Kineta, please visit www.kinetabio.com, and follow Kineta on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

KVA12123 (formerly referred to as KVA12.1) is a potential best-in-class VISTA blocking immunotherapy to address the problem of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. It is a fully human engineered IgG1 monoclonal antibody that was designed to bind to VISTA through a unique epitope. KVA12123 may be an effective immunotherapy for many types of cancer including NSCLC (lung), colorectal, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck, and ovarian. These initial target indications represent a significant unmet medical need with a large worldwide commercial opportunity for KVA12123.

