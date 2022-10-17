Diatomite Market Size in USD 2.5 billion to Accelerate at 5.8% CAGR Through 2031

diatomite market Size 2022

The global diatomite market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%

Diatomaceous Earth, also known as diatomite, is a naturally occurring siliceous and sedimentary rock. It is white, brittle, and can be easily ground into a fine powder. Diatomite typically contains 80-90% silica and 2-4% alumina. It also contains 0.5-2% iron dioxide. They are remnants of hard-shelled protists known as diatoms. It is used for filtration aids.

There will be an increase in demand for filtration tools, fillers, and abrasives. Increased demand from the chemical industry for filtration aids in increasing fluid flow and filtering extremely small particles that can clog filter papers. Market growth is anticipated due to the increased use of pesticides because of their physical–sorptive qualities and abrasive-like nature.

Diatomite is 90% silica. Silica is a lung cancer-causing agent and can cause lung damage. This will likely limit the market growth.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are Imerys Filtration and Additives, EP Minerals, Showa Chemical, Sanxing Diatomite, Shengzhou Xinglon, Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral, Chanye, American Diatomite, Diatomite Direct, Shengzhou Huali Diatomite, Damolin, Dicaperl, CECA Chemical (Arkema) and Diatomite CJSC.

Diatomite Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Diatomite market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

Diatomite Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Segmentation 1: Different types of Diatomite market

Melosira

Pinnularia

Coscinodiscus

Segmentation 2: by Application - They are widely used in places including

Architecture Industry

Chemical Industry

Food Bevarage Industry

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- the Middle East and Africa

Recent Trends in the Diatomite Market

• In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.

• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Diatomite. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Diatomite is focusing on streamlining pre and post-production.

