Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Estimated To Grow At 28% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022”, the oncology biosimilars market is expected to grow from $3.27 billion in 2021 to $4.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s oncology biosimilars market research the market is expected to reach $11.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.3%. The expiration of patent of biologics used for the treatment of cancer is driving the production of new oncology biosimilars.

Key Trends In The Oncology Biosimilars Market

The pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in research and development to produce new oncology biosimilars. The companies are exploiting growth potential of rising biosimilar market by investing in their research and development (R&D) processes to support the research and production process of new biosimilars.

Overview Of The Oncology Biosimilars Market

The oncology biosimilars market consists of sales of medicine and drug related products for cancer treatment. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals which are manufactured using cell lines and are exclusive to the manufacturer. The manufacturing of these cell line processes is a complex and time-consuming process.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drug Type: Monoclonal Antibody, Immunomodulators, Hematopoietic Agents, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

• By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Neutropenia Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Others

• By Distribution Type: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

• By Geography: The global oncology biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Biocoin, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, BIOCAD, Amgen, Hospira, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Baxter, Sanofi, Mylan and F Hoffmann-La Roche.

Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of oncology biosimilars global market. The market report analyzes oncology biosimilars global market size, oncology biosimilars global market growth drivers, oncology biosimilars market segments, oncology biosimilars market major players, oncology biosimilars global market growth across geographies, oncology biosimilars market trends and oncology biosimilars market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The oncology biosimilars market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

