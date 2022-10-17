Biosimilars Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022”, the biosimilars market size is expected to grow from $15.67 billion in 2021 to $19.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biosimilar market is expected to reach $42.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, and cancer is expected to be a major driver of the biosimilars market.

Key Trends In The Biosimilars Market

Production of new insulin biosimilars is trending in the biosimilars market. The key players operating in the biosimilars market are investing in creating a biosimilar of insulin. This is also promoting competition among various biosimilar manufacturers.

Overview Of The Biosimilars Market

The biosimilars market consists of sales of biosimilars and related services that are used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals that are manufactured using cell lines and offer no clinical difference as compared to biologics. Biosimilars are made once the patent of biologics is expired.

Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

• By Type: Human Growth Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Interferon, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Others

• By Application: Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Others

• By Geography: The global biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Pfizer, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elli Lilly and Company, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, STADA Arzneimittel, Sandoz International, Samsung Bioepis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Apotex, AMEGA Biotech S.A., Bioton S.A., Innovent Biologics International, Allergan plc, BioXpress Therapeutics, 3SBio, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Lupin Merck, Novartis, Ratiopharm, Wockhardt, Zydus Cadila, Allergan Plc., Hospira International., Actavis International., Johnson & Johnson and Roche.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of biosimilars market. The market report analyzes and biosimilars global market forecast market size, biosimilars global market growth drivers, biosimilars global market share, biosimilars global market segments, biosimilars global market major players, biosimilars global market growth across geographies, biosimilars global market trends and biosimilars market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The biosimilars global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

