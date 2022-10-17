Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Report 2022: Shifting Focus of Manufacturers to Reshape Industry & Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cyber Security 2025: the Secure Connected Car" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the next decade, vehicle security will expand to cover cyber threats on the vehicle as well as the vehicle's external network including the infrastructure. Therefore, effective Automotive Cyber Security requires cross-industry collaboration.

In the aftermath of the car hacks by cyber security researchers and US Senator Markey's report on the vulnerability of modern vehicles to malicious attacks, Automotive Cyber Security will unfold as the key topic in OEMs' and suppliers' agenda for the immediate future.

The outcome of these drivers will be a shift in car manufacturers' strategy toward Automotive Cyber Security in the form of new investment, M&A, and collaborations with suppliers and other cyber security companies. This could drive Connected-Cyber Security penetration up quite quickly and alter the competitive landscape. The key challenges here are how quickly the level of security and privacy in Connected Cars will rise to sufficient levels to avoid having vulnerable vehicles.

We expect that the landscape of the Automotive Cyber Security market will change rapidly over the next decade, especially after the expected mandate for standard fitment of cyber security solutions. Regulatory mandates on the standard fitment of cyber security solutions in modern vehicles will be the catalyst that will drive change in the competitive structure as competition intensifies and consolidation continues.

Read this report to:

Unlock the potential of the Automotive Cyber Security market by reading about investment, M&A, and partnerships in the marketplace

Discover the drivers of growth over the next decade

Read our penetration forecast of Hardware, Software-based solutions, and Services

Identify the leading suppliers of software and hardware equipment

Understand the competitive landscape by reading our exclusive interviews

A-Z: software, hardware solutions and service portfolio from leading companies

The recent white-hat hacking demonstrations will accelerate the outcome of the regulatory mandate in the U.S and pave the way for other countries to follow. Additionally, we expect that by the end of 2016, most of the currently ongoing or announced penetration tests will have finished, similarly to product evaluation for most OEMs. Therefore, talks about product integration will begin for their next-generation vehicles. This will fuel demand for both software/hardware solutions and services for Automotive Cyber Security over the next decade.

Additionally, more and more carmakers announce their intention to introduce OTA updates which, although most of them today serves more convenience purposes rather than security ones, it brings them one step closer to the task. As more carmakers exploit the benefits of the cloud, i.e. data storage, remote vehicle control, and wireless updates, demand for cloud security is expected to increase.

The necessity for industry-wide standardisation and collaboration is key for adoption. However, we expect that the regulation will set minimum standards in the form of a basic framework, on top of which carmakers will develop their solutions to help them in competitive differentiation.

What is more, the history of the automotive industry is full of examples of lack of collaboration and unwillingness to standardise procedures for innovative technologies on behalf of the OEMs (e.g. EV charging). Therefore, even though some common, voluntary standards will emerge, it is somehow unrealistic to expect them to cooperatively increase vehicle security unless the regulation demands so or a malicious car hack occurs-given fact that it constitutes an additional cost.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Cyber Security: State of the Art

3. Automotive Cyber Security Forecast 2025

4. Interviews with industry experts: insights from 7 buzzing startups

5. 22 Leading suppliers in Automotive Cyber Security

Companies Mentioned

Argus Cyber Security Ltd

Arilou Technologies Ltd

BT Security

Cisco Systems Inc.

ESCRYPT-Embedded Security

Harman

Intel Corporation

Karamba Security

NXP Semiconductors

SBD & NCC Group

Secunet AG

Security Innovation

Symphoty Teleca & Guardtime

Trillium Incorporated

Utimaco IS GmbH

APTIV

Bosh

Continental

Denso

Harman

Magna

Valeo

