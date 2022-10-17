Engel & Völkers Continues Franchise Expansion with New Shop in Vero Beach

Global real estate brand, Engel & Völkers continues franchise expansion in Florida with new shop in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) October 17, 2022

Engel & Völkers Florida today announced its latest franchise expansion in Vero Beach, marking the brand's third location along the Treasure Coast of Florida. Local market expert, Claire Higgins will lead the new real estate brokerage as its License Partner and Managing Broker. The shop, which is located at 821A Beachland Blvd, is currently being outfitted ahead of its grand opening this winter.

"I was at a turning point in my career," said Higgins. "I knew I needed to reposition myself with a luxury brand in order to continue growing my business. Franchise ownership with Engel & Völkers is the perfect pivot, because their model and tools will allow me to capture market share quicker and more efficiently than if I had tried to go it alone and unaffiliated."

Higgins comes to Engel & Völkers from Keller Williams Realty, where she was affiliated for the last six years. During that time, she represented over 180 transactions, totaling more than $50-million in sales volume. Her team, The Higgins Group, consistently ranked amongst the top performing teams, earning top 100 recognition in the South Florida region in 2020 and 2021. Prior to entering the real estate industry, she spent twelve years as a Sales & Marketing Executive for the Estee Lauder Companies in New York City and Miami, and eight years in operations management for the organization. While Engel & Völkers Vero Beach is her first foray into real estate brokerage ownership, she has a strong leadership background.

Real estate can still be found at a bargain price in Vero Beach, as the typical value of homes is $363,070. However, Vero Beach home values have gone up nearly 41-percent over the past year and are predicted to continue rising. This is compounded by a 70-percent decrease in active inventory.

"I've lived in Vero Beach for 20 years," said Higgins. "In that time, I've seen this market grow from a small seaside agricultural town to a highly desirable and affluent community. Residents and visitors can still enjoy the small-town ambience, but now have access to sophisticated world-class amenities—all without high-rise buildings to obstruct the great view or congested metropolitan traffic."

Engel & Völkers Vero Beach will service neighborhoods throughout Indian River County. Higgins already has plans underway to open a second location in Sebastian, as a convenience for clients in the northern portion of the county.

"We couldn't be happier to be entering the Vero Beach market this year with Claire Higgins," said Peter Giese, CEO Engel & Völkers Florida. "Her successful background in real estate and corporate leadership fits our blueprint of very successful franchise owners."

###

Press contact:

Linzee Werkmeister, Junior Vice President, Marketing & Franchise Support

Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)evrealestate.com

Tel: (239) 348-9000

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 263 shop locations with 5,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers Florida:

Engel & Völkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & Völkers Florida's exclusive business model positions its franchisees at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in 42 markets: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, Ocala, Olde Naples, Palm Beach, Palm Coast, Pompano Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, San Marco, Sarasota, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Tampa Downtown, Venice Downtown, Vero Beach, Wellington, and Windermere.

Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. If you would like to know more about the Engel & Völkers brand or how to join its global network—which is known for demonstrating competence, exclusivity and passion, feel free to call our corporate office, located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000. For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18960897.htm