ACLS Announces Second Competition of The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Buddhism Public Scholars

Initiative Places Emerging Scholars of Buddhism in Professional Positions with Museums, Libraries, and Publishers Focusing on Buddhist Art and Traditions

The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce the opening of the second Buddhism Public Scholars competition, an initiative made possible by The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation's renewed financial support to ACLS for its Program in Buddhist Studies.

In 2023, ACLS will place up to three early career scholars of Buddhism in one-year professional positions with host organizations that study the traditions of Buddhism. The selected Buddhism Public Scholars will use their academic knowledge and professional experience to bolster the capacity of museums and libraries in Buddhist art and thought across all traditions and locations in which Buddhism is practiced.

Fellows will receive compensation equivalent to $70,000, including stipend (approximately $60,000) and allowance for relocation, travel, and other expenses (approximately $10,000). In addition, fellows will have access to health insurance through the host organizations.

Placing early career scholars in professional positions outside the academy has been a focus at ACLS for over a decade, and has been given heightened emphasis through programs such as the ACLS Leading Edge Fellowship as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to exacerbate the precarious career prospects of recent PhD recipients.

Applicants for the Buddhism Public Scholars competition must have a PhD in the humanities or interpretive social sciences conferred between January 1, 2019 and April 15, 2023, and must be authorized to work legally in the United States.

Applications will be accepted only through the ACLS online application system. Applicants should not contact any of the organizations directly. Please visit the Buddhism Public Scholars competition page for complete position descriptions, eligibility criteria, and application information. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, January 11, 2023, 9:00 PM EST.

Inspired and informed by the concept of interconnectedness, The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Global supports programs in arts and culture and Buddhism, and funds initiatives that enhance the wellbeing of humanity and the environment.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 79 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its $170 million endowment and $36 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

