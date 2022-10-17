Smart Glass Market worth $8.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.4% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Smart Glass Market by Technology (Suspended Particle Display, Electrochromic Glass, Liquid Crystals, Micro blinds, NanoCrystals, Photochromic and Thermochromic), Application, Control Mode and Geographic Analysis - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing importance of smart glass in the healthcare industry, rising use of smart glass in automobile applications and government support for energy-efficient construction.

Top Market Leaders - Smart Glass Companies

Saint-Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), NSG Group (Japan), Research frontier (US), Gentex Corporation (US), View Inc (US), Corning (US), Showa Denko Materials (Japan), Pleotint(US) and Smartglass International (Ireland).

Expected Market - $8.2 Billion by 2027

Projected to grow from - $5.0 Billion in 2022

At a CAGR – 10.4%

Year of Considered – 2018-2027

Base Year – 2021

Forecast Period – 2022-2027

Segments Covered – Technology, Application, Control Mode, and Region

Geographic regions covered - North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW

Top 5 Players in global Smart Glass Market:

Saint-Gobain (France)

Saint-Gobain (France) has a wide range of operations, including construction material production, retail, ceramics, abrasives, glass, plastics, gypsum plasterboards, and packaging. The company has a presence worldwide with high brand equity and is a pioneer in Glass fabrics. Its CSR activities and a special focus on the environment have given its brands a positive image. The company also has many research centers filing more than 400 patents a year.

Saint-Gobain focuses on offering products that focus on the transition to a low carbon economy and sustainable development. In terms of operations, Saint-Gobain provides local-level autonomy to its subsidiaries and regional operations so they can adapt to the environment. In terms of value chain issues in the construction sector, the company's focus on developing lightweight construction solutions and prefabrication might answer some current challenges. Saint-Gobain also offers solutions for sustainable mobility and energy-efficient buildings.

Gentex's (US)

Gentex's (US) wide product line allows it to meet the different demands of its clients effectively and efficiently. Gentex is a prominent manufacturer of electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and vehicle electronics. OEMs use it to make rearview mirrors and electronics for automobiles, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, light trucks, and vans. Its clients for mirrors and electronics modules include Aston Martin, BMW, Ford Motor Co., Daimler Group, Geely/Volvo, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., Jaguar/Land Rover, Hyundai/Kia, FCA Group, Renault, Suzuki, Tesla, Mahindra & Mahindra, Karma Automotive, Mazda, McLaren, Toyota Motor Co., PSA/Opel Group, Subaru, and Volkswagen. It also supplies smoke alarms and signaling devices for fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. For the aviation sector, it offers dimmable airplane windows. The company's focus on R&D has driven its growth. The company has 719 US patents and 647 patents in microphones, electrochromic technology, display, cameras, sensor technology, HomeLink, rearview mirrors, smart lighting, and microphones. Over the past three years, the company's R&D investments have remained above 6%. The company is partnering to develop futuristic technologies. The company is also expanding its presence in the hospital and aerospace sectors, which have huge potential for smart glass products.

AGC (Japan)

Another important player in the smart glass market is AGC (Japan), a strong market player in the smart glass market. The company is a major manufacturer with a wide portfolio of glasses, ceramics, electronics, chemicals, and biological sciences. It focuses on developing relationships and trust with customers, differentiated technology & materials, improving production & process development capabilities, and integrated global management. AGC has secured the first-mover advantage due to its innovation and product offerings and has strong brand recognition in the market. The company also has a strong geographical presence across the Americas, the APAC, and Europe. The company has focused on strengthening its high-value-added businesses, which are resilient and unaffected by market fluctuations. The company has constantly improved its investments yearly (from 3% in 2018 to 3.3% in 2020). The company's development into integrated glass antennas, used in automotive and architecture for 5G signal enhancement, provides a differentiation factor for its products in the glass market. The company is also focusing on developing glass integrated displays, which are in line with the trends of smart glass.

Opportunity: Growing need for sustainable buildings

The world is becoming conscious of climate change, global warming, and its impact on the planet. The pandemic has also shown the need for green buildings and the benefit of having a sustainable living space.

Governments and world organizations are moving toward sustainability, wherein green buildings have a major role in achieving a carbon-neutral society. As part of the EU (European Union) Green Deal, the European Commission has set a target to make Europe a climate-neutral continent by 2050, focusing on sustainable building and energy performance.

The EU also issued directives to member states like the "New Energy Performance in Building" in 2018 to promote sustainable buildings. Furthermore, the US had 3,156 registered green buildings with LEED (Leadership in Environmental and Design) in 2005, compared to ~70,000 in 2019. Thus, the current focus on green buildings and sustainability has the potential to generate growth opportunities in the smart glass market.

Challenge: High initial costs of R&D and manufacturing

Companies operating in the smart glass ecosystem incur high manufacturing and R&D costs. The high manufacturing cost has resulted in a high selling price for smart glass.

Smart glasses are mostly used in premium, high-end applications because of their high costs. In the automobile sector, smart glass is used in windows, sunroofs, rearview mirrors, and side windows in premium cars. Similarly, in the architectural sector, high-end corporate or commercial buildings use this type of glass in their designs.

This niche and elite customer base signifies a higher customer concentration ratio and greater dependency on fewer customers. The limited number of customers puts a limitation on the overall returns. As a result, the ROI is extremely volatile and could restrict the overall growth of the market.

