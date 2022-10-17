Submit Release
Outlook on the Buy Now Pay Later Market in Thailand to 2028 - Featuring Shopee PayLater, Atome, Zilingo, PowerBuy and Pacepay

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BNPL payment industry in Thailand has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with the impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the publisher, BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 67.1% on an annual basis to reach US$2,980.8 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Thailand remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.0% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$1,783.8 million in 2021 to reach US$16,529.9 million by 2028.

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in Thailand. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Thailand BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Thailand Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028
  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
  • Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028
  • Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028
  • Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028
  • Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028
  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

Thailand Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • (Shopee PayLater, Atome, Zilingo, PowerBuy, Pacepay)

Thailand Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

Thailand Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Thailand Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Thailand Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Thailand Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Thailand Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Thailand Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category
  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group
  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income
  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender
  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.
  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
  • Market Share by Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rext5k


