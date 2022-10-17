Digital Front Door and Patient Experience Solutions: Vendor Marketplaces & Digital Triage Open Avenues for Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Front Door and Patient Experience Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has identified that the healthcare industry is witnessing massive disruption because of the digital revolution and competitive threats from new market entrants.

COVID-19 exposed the strengths and weaknesses of healthcare organizations already striving to digitally transform their operations and create retail-like patient experiences and seamless delivery of services akin to consumer industries. A major focus in this regard is the digital front door, which is the virtual manifestation of a healthcare organization.

In just a few short years, the digital front door has shifted from being a nice-to-have online presence to a critical part of every healthcare organization's overarching digital health strategy.

Extending well beyond a website, the digital front door consists of a federated suite of applications, services, portals, and digital devices enabling healthcare organizations to engage patients through digital touchpoints as they journey across the continuum of care outside of brick-and-mortar facilities. The objective is to create a unified, seamless, consumer-centric patient experience that fosters behavior change while providing better healthcare access, equity, efficiency, quality, and outcomes, as well as improved patient and staff satisfaction. The digital front door also can serve to increase brand awareness, reputation, and revenue.

This study will explore healthcare organizations adopting digital front door and patient experience solutions. Focus areas include identifying major stakeholders and perspectives, strategies, degrees of implementation, challenges, and growth opportunities.

