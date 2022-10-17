Pokémon Influencer and Twitch Gaming Expert Team Up to Create a Podcast YouTube Channel

Instagram's Favorite Pokémon Influencer Pinky Pogo joins Viyolette Games for a Hilarious and Laidback Podcast.

All eyes will be watching this hilarious duo as they make their YouTube Debut on Saturday October 15th.

Pinky Pogo (Kimberly Spicer) has been charming The Pokémon Community for years on Instagram and other Social Media Platforms. She frequents Card Collecting Conventions and has appeared as a guest for several Podcasts and YouTube Channels. You might know her as the Pokémon Queen due to her reputation of inspiring other Female Pokémon Collectors to come together and build each other up with Positivity.

Viyolette Games has been one of UK’s Leading Twitch Affiliates for several years. She is also known for Representing Brands, such as Optic Edge App, who will be Sponsoring the Girls’ YouTube Channel as they take Flight. Viyolette initially coined this YouTube idea, as she knows Pinky Pogo through Collecting Pokémon Cards.

The combination of Pinky Pogo and Viyolette Games is expected to be a Great Hit! The YouTube Channel is titled “Come Vibe” because they will have Casual Banter with each other and host Guests from the Pokémon and Gaming Communities. The Girls describe the Podcast as “Very laidback and Welcoming.”

Pinky and Viyolette are both known for their Humorous and Friendly Dispositions. We expect nothing but Laughter and Unique Insights from this Pokémon Pair.

Be sure to Tune in and Subscribe to watch this exciting New Project brought to you by two of our Favorite Ladies in the Pokémon Industry:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQA-vYKjpX8dSyUpNJMMRGA

