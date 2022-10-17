Lung Cancer Surgery Market is expected to reach the Value of USD 5,092.07 Million, with Growing CAGR of 5.5% by the end of 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Opportunity Outlook

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has just released its extensive report on the " Lung Cancer Surgery Market " which details the industry's past, present, and future in terms of products and marketing. This Lung Cancer Surgery report contains comprehensive data on market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from Porter's Five Forces analysis. With the specific base year and the historic year, assessments and calculations are conducted in the report. This helps to know how the market is going to act in the forecast years by providing information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. All the statistical data, which is computed with the most authentic tools such as SWOT analysis, is characterized with the help of graphs and charts for the best user experience and clear understanding.

The global lung cancer surgery market is expected to gain significant market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 5,092.07 million by 2029.

A wedge surgery is a procedure used to remove lung cancer along with a little amount of good tissue. Segmental resection refers to the removal of a bigger portion of the lung. A lobectomy is a procedure to remove one of the five lobes of the lung. Pneumonectomy is the surgical removal of the whole lung.

Depending on the kind, location and stage of their lung cancer as well as any other medical issues, certain people may be candidates for lung cancer surgery . This kind of surgery is used to treat lung cancer. It involves removing the tumour, some lung tissue around it and frequently some lymph nodes as well. When lung cancer is limited and not anticipated to have spread, surgery to remove the tumour is thought to be the best option. This includes carcinoid tumours and non-small cell lung cancer in its early stages.

Recent Development

In May 2021, Olympus announced today the market launch of the FDA 510(k)-cleared BF-UC190F endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) bronchoscope, the newest addition to its robust EBUS portfolio of devices for minimally invasive lung cancer diagnosis and staging via needle biopsy.

Some of the major players operating in the Lung Cancer Surgery market are

Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.Ltd.

asap endoscopic products GmbH

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services

Lung Cancer Surgery Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Lung Cancer Surgery Market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities. Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Lung Cancer Surgery Market Scope:

By Product Type

Monitoring & Visualizing System

Robotic-Assisted Thoracic Surgery Systems

By Surgical Procedure



Minimally Invasive Surgery

By Patient Type

By End User

Ambulatory & Surgical Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Specialty Cancer Care Center

By Distribution Channel

Opportunities

Rise of Minimally Invasive Techniques in Lung Cancer Surgery

Surgery is the standard of therapy for early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Minimally invasive surgery (MIS), is now preferred to conventional open surgery. It has been shown that MIS procedures like video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) and robot-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (RATS) lessen postoperative problems and decrease hospital stays. Therefore, there are launches of new minimally invasive techniques.

Growing demand for minimally invasive technique is also beneficial for further economic growth and healthcare sector growth and it is primarily fruitful as it significantly affects the development of better and advanced medical technique in the market. Thereby surge in minimally techniques in lung cancer surgery is a greater opportunity for the lung cancer surgery industry

Key Market Drivers:

Increased Prevalence Of Lung Cancer Diseases

Lung cancer is the most common leading cause of death in men and women globally. The incidence and mortality from lung cancer increasing globally due to the commencement of the tobacco epidemic in various countries and populations in the developing world. Lung cancer, including trachea and bronchus cancer, is widely regarded as a threat to global health, causing a heavy burden on individuals and families. Lung cancer is a malignant tumor characterized by the uncontrolled growth of cell tissues in the lung. It is the second most commonly diagnosed and has the highest mortality rate of all cancers in both men and women. According to the GLOBOCAN, Lung cancer is the most common malignancy diagnosed worldwide, with an age-standardized incidence rate of 22.5 per 100,000 person-years. Men have a higher chance of developing lung cancer than women. However, since the middle of the 1990s, male patient incidence rates have decreased in most developed countries, while female patient incidence rates have steadily grown.

Technological Advancement In The Field Of Healthcare

Technology advancement are of immense importance in the surgery of lung cancer The importance of technological advancement has now taken almost every aspect of our lives. However, the most significant benefits are due to technological advances in health care. By developing new methodologies for treatment, the health system's technology becomes more effective. Recent technological advances have saved millions of lives and increased the quality of life.

In the people of all ages lung cancer is a well-known and prevalent disorder. The cutting –edge technology helps in providing better options for screening the disease. Thus, introduction of technological advanced products for the treatment of lung cancer acts as a driver for the growth of the market

Increased Awareness Regarding The Benefits

The growing awareness programs of lung cancer by non-profit, private and public organization is leveraging to boost the market growth. These initiatives aim to reducing stigma and prejudice, prevent diseases and promoting research.

The above statement show that awareness among the population regarding lung cancer has increased as there are many awareness programs by different organizations, people know about lung cancer that can be cured if diagnosed at early stages. Thus, raising awareness among populations is acting as a driver for the lung cancer surgery market.

Table of Contents:

