Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 269,405 in the last 365 days.

Sandvik: Interim report third quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Third quarter 2022

SOLID BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND STRATEGY EXECUTION

Continuing operations

  • Order intake SEK 29,231 million (22,870)
  • Order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 16%
  • Revenues SEK 29,267 million (21,725)
  • Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 22%
  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,889 million (4,620)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin 20.1% (21.3)
  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,519 million (4,253)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin 18.9% (19.6)
  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,336 million (4,214)
  • Profit for the period SEK 3,396 million (3,607)
  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,913 million (3,637)
  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.71 (2.87)
  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.12 (2.89)
  • Free operating cash flow SEK 3,634 million (3,758)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on October 17, 2022 at 13:00 CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, October 17, 2022

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CEST on October 17, 2022.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-interim-report-third-quarter-2022-301650587.html

SOURCE Sandvik

You just read:

Sandvik: Interim report third quarter 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.