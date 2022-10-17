Digital Education Market is Anticipated to Reach $46.7 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Increased Internet Penetration and Reduced Infrastructure Cost to Drive Demand for Global Market for Digital Education

Increased internet penetration to drive demand for global Digital Education Market. Internet penetration around the world has increased significantly in the past few years. Both mobile subscriptions and broadband internet connections have increased over the past few years. Increased penetration of mobile internet is one of the key factors that has connected people even in remote places. With increased connectivity, more people can subscribe to online courses. Increased bandwidth also enables users to watch high-definition videos.

Segments covered By End User, Learning Type, Course Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Coursera (US), edX (US), Pluralsight (US), Udemy (US), Udacity (US), Edureka (India), Alison (Ireland), LinkedIn Learning (US), Jigsaw Academy (India), iversity (Germany), Miriadax (Spain), Intellipaat (India), Edmodo (UK), NovoEd (US), XuetangX (China), Linkstreet Learning (India), Khan Academy (US), Kadenze (US), Federica Web Learning (Italy). My Mooc (France), Treehouse (US), Skillshare (US), CreativeLive (US), CXL (US), GO1 (Australia), BYJU’S (India), DataCamp (US), Platzi (US), and Thinkful (US)

In May 2020, Udacity launched AI for Healthcare Nanodegree Program to provide learners with the practical experience and resources needed to work in healthcare. AI enables faster and more accurate diagnoses of medical conditions to create advanced treatments.

By End User, the Academic Institutions segment market is estimated to account for a higher market share in 2021. Digital education solutions in the academic sector open up new doors for the sharing of knowledge without boundaries of time and distance. The use of mobile phones and smart devices has increased significantly in the young generation, thus boosting the Digital Education Market for academic users to grow.

Among the Learning Type Segment, the Instructor-led Online Education sub-segment is expected to have the higher CAGR growth during the forecast period. Instructor-led online education involves delivering content by an instructor to the student, where the instructor directly gives instructions to students either individually or in groups. Instructor-led learning has the advantage of an expert instructor available to learners during their sessions.

Under Course Type segment, the Science and Technology Courses segment is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2021. Science and technology courses include courses for computer science, health and medicine, engineering, chemistry, physics, and many others. Increasing demand for technical skills in the job market is driving the demand for science and technology courses.

Major vendors in the Digital Education Market include Coursera (US), edX (US), Pluralsight (US), Udemy (US), Udacity (US), Edureka (India), Alison (Ireland), LinkedIn Learning (US), Jigsaw Academy (India), and iversity (Germany).

