With 11.1% CAGR, Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Size Worth USD 39.05 Billion In 2029

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Size is projected to reach USD 39.05 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Key Industry Development

May 2022- JAGGAER helped Marelli in its transformation and digitalization of its purchasing and supply chain management operations. In 2021, there were around 8,000 Marelli users that used JAGGAER ONE eProcurement platform. The platform was used in around 22 countries and 11 countries.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 11.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 39.05 Billion Base Year 2021 Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Size in 2021 USD 17.07 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 123 Segments covered Component; Deployment; Enterprise; End-User; Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Growth Drivers Increased Usage of Spend Analytics in Businesses to Propel the Market Growth Lack of Technical Skills to Inhibit Market Growth





Increasing Demand for Spend Management to Create Market Growth

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in demand for spend management. The trend is estimated to create opportunities as the need for effectively managing their spending is growing. Post COVID-19, the need for such solutions and services has been higher.





Drivers and Restraints

Demand for Spend Analytics to Boost Market Growth

Global demand for spend analytics for businesses is anticipated to drive the Business Spend Management (BSM) software market growth. Spend management refers to the process that tracks and requests approvals for spending, making payments, capturing transaction details, analyzing business expenditure, booking, and tracking. According to Statista, the demand for big data and business analytics solutions is expected to reach a valuation worth USD 274.3 billion in 2022, which is set to pose opportunities for the market growth.

However, lack of technical skills is estimated to limit the market growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share Due to Presence of Majority Market Players

North America is expected to dominate the Business Spend Management (BSM) software market share due presence of majority market players. The region has the presence of players such as Coupa Software Inc., Ivalua Inc., Zycus, Jaggear, Xeeva, GEP, and others. The region reached a valuation of USD 7.12 billion in 2021. Canada is set to have a noteworthy growth due to increase in the number of investments, which is anticipated to drive market development.

Europe is also expected to witness considerable market growth due to market players focusing on expanding their geographical presence, which is expected to increase the market share.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a steady growth due to digital transformation in economies such as India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, South East Asia, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Strong Expansion Strategies by Key Players to Advance Market Trajectory

Strong product offerings by the lead market players are set to gain market traction. In February 2022, Coupa released Coupa Trip & Cost, which will help in the expansion of capabilities of business spend management software. It will give companies more insights and control in travel and expense spending. Expansion of capabilities by Coupa will help in gaining more insights about their customers and will help customers in controlling expenses.





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Segments

Solutions Segment to Dictate Due to Surge in Demand for Spend Analytics Solutions

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions segment accounts for the large part due to increasing demand for spend management solutions such as spend analytics and travel & expense management. Solutions segment is further divided into procure-to-pay solutions, supplier & risk management, travel & expense management, contract & e-tender management, spend management/spend analytics, and others (source-to-contract, treasury management).

Cloud-Based BSM to Govern the Segment Due to Adoption of Cloud Technology

Based on deployment, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. Cloud-based BSM is anticipated to hold a major part in the market in the coming years owing to increasing adoption of cloud technology. The adoption is set to propel in the forthcoming years especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMEs to Have Fastest CAGR Due to Large Number of Investments

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is categorized into Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. SMEs are set to have fastest CAGR due to growing number of investments and funding. Large enterprises held the major market share in 2021 due to demand for advanced business spend management software.

BFSI to Dictate the Segment Due to Adoption of Spend Management Solutions

Based on end-user analysis, the market is categorized into BFSI, travel & tourism, hospitality, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utility, retail & e-commerce, and others. BFSI segment is set to hold the largest share in the segment due to the adoption of spend management solutions in banking and financial institutions.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.)

Proactis Holdings Plc (U.K.)

GEP (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Basware (Finland)

Ivalua Inc. (U.S.)

SutiSoft Inc. (U.S.)

Zycus Inc.(U.S.)

Xeeva (U.S.)

JAGGAER (U.S.)





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Business Spend Management (BSM) Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Solutions Procure-to-Pay Solutions Supplier & Risk Management Travel & Expense Management Contract & e-Tender Management Spend Management/Spend Analytics Others (Source-to-Contract, Treasury Management, etc.) Services Professional Services Managed Services By Enterprise Size (USD) SMEs Large Enterprises By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By End-user (USD) BFSI Travel & Truism Hospitality Healthcare IT & Telecom Energy & Utility Retail & e-Commerce Others (Logistics, Education etc.) By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



TOC Continued…!





