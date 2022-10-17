Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 269,307 in the last 365 days.

EXL to Host Investor and Analyst Day November 16, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that it will be holding an Investor and Analyst Day on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

This event will be hosted by Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO, along with members of the EXL executive leadership team.

The focus of the event will be on the evolution of EXL’s data-led enterprise strategy, including detailed examples of how the company is harnessing structured and unstructured data to help its clients create a sustainable business advantage. EXL leadership will also discuss how this data-led strategy aligns with the company’s strategic vision for growth and its financial goals to drive stockholder return.

The in-person event will begin at 9:30 am EST and the presentations will begin at 10:00 am EST on the 35th Floor of 320 Park Avenue in New York City.

To register for the event in-person and for the webcast, please click here.  

A webcast replay will be available after the event has concluded.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 40,600 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. To learn more, visit www.exlservice.com.

Investor Relations:
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
917-596-7684
steven.barlow@exlservice.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

EXL to Host Investor and Analyst Day November 16, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.