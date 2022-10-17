Coherent Announces Advanced Industry 4.0 Integration of Laser Welding Head Vision System Enabling a Revolution in EV Battery and Motor Manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a leader in advanced laser processing solutions, today announced HIGHvision, a machine vision system for laser welding heads, that greatly improves the efficiency of manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) batteries and motors.



The transition to EVs worldwide is expected to accelerate, enabled in part by process innovations that lower their manufacturing costs, and by advancing toward Industry 4.0 and digital and smart manufacturing techniques that will increasingly contain machine learning and artificial intelligence, making them more competitive with internal combustion engines. As a next step, Coherent has developed HIGHvision, a turnkey system consisting of advanced machine vision hardware and software that enables laser welding heads to align to software-defined features on the workpiece in milliseconds and with ultrahigh accuracy. HIGHvision greatly accelerates welding throughput, which lowers the total cost of ownership, all while maintaining very high quality and reliability.

“What makes our laser welding solution with HIGHvision among the fastest and most accurate on the market is that we designed laser welding heads specifically around an embedded vision system architecture,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Components and Subsystems Business Unit. “Laser welding heads with HIGHvision can be seamlessly integrated with Coherent HighLight FL-ARM lasers, providing customers with an all-in-one solution and extensive capabilities to optimize welding process parameters.”

HIGHvision includes an extensive library of processing applications, including welding battery busbar, tab, and can-cap assemblies, as well as electric motor stator hairpins. HIGHvision is available as an option for the HIGHmotion 2D and RLSK remote laser welding heads. The library of processing applications will continue to be developed, including with future AI-assisted algorithms.

Coherent will exhibit at EuroBLECH 2022 in Hanover, Germany, Oct. 25-28, stand 11-A141. At the trade show, Coherent will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for materials processing.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

