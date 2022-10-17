BOPP Laminating Films Market by 2018-2028 | Demand, Trends, Growth, Size and Share | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is BOPP (Bi-oriented Polypropylene) Laminating Films?

BOPP Laminating Films have a consistent thickness that makes them durable, resistant to tearing and stretching, compatible with a wide range of paper and board types, and able to act as a barrier to water vapour. Also, it is good for the environment, light, and can block ultraviolet rays.

BOPP laminating films offer many benefits, such as:

-Protecting the surface of the print from scratches, fingerprints, and other damage

-Enhancing the color and clarity of the print

-Improving the durability of the print

-Preventing environmental damage, such as UV light damage

BOPP Laminating Films Market Size Analysis:

BOPP laminating films are used in a wide variety of applications, including Printing & Lamination, Adhesive Tape, Photo Album, Garment Bag, Decoration and Others. The global BOPP laminating films market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

BOPP Laminating Films Market Drivers:

Some of the factors that contribute to the forecasted increase in demand for the BOPP laminating film market include its lightweight, eco-friendly nature, ability to resist ultraviolet rays, ability to cater to many industries, clarity and thickness of the product, gloss and high transparency that give the finished product an excellent look and fine finish, and commendable dimensional stability and flatness.

Furthermore, as a result of rapid urbanisation, people have adopted a modern lifestyle, which has resulted in an increase in BOPP film usage as a significant product for a variety of household purposes, including packaging, and is expected to benefit the BOPP market's growth.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, North America will lead the global market.

On a geographical level, the global market is divided into six regions, each of which includes all major economies.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

BOPP Laminating Films Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The leading players in the BOPP laminating films market are Vibac Group S.p.A., Treofan Group, Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd., Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, SRF Limited, Cosmo Films, Chemosvit A.S., Tempo Group, Taghleef Industries, Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC, and Poligal S.A.

Cosmo Films is one of the largest producers of BOPP laminating films in the world. The company has a strong presence in Asia Pacific and South America. In 2015, Cosmo Films expanded its production capacity by setting up a new plant in Brazil with an investment of US$ 60 Mn. This expansion has helped the company to better serve its customers in South America and also enter into new markets such as Argentina and Chile.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global BOPP Laminating Films industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the BOPP Laminating Films market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving BOPP Laminating Films market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the BOPP Laminating Films market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on BOPP Laminating Films and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of BOPP Laminating Films across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

