Plant Growth Chambers Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth and Opportunity 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

The global plant growth chambers market is primarily driven by significant growth in the agriculture industry.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Plant Growth Chambers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global plant growth chambers market size reached US$ 469.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 720.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

Plant growth chambers represent equipment that are specifically customized to create an artificial environment with controlled light, temperature, humidity, and atmospheric gas composition to cultivate plants and perform analysis and examination of their growth. They are available in walk-in and reach-in product categories. These plant growth chambers are mostly integrated with microprocessor controllers, illumination, cooling devices, sensors, glass wool, refrigerant gas, safety systems, power supply tools, etc., that produce an optimum environment responsible for plant germination. They prove extremely useful in plant breeding, seed germination, genetic research, nutrition studies, photosynthesis, analyses related to the physiology, production, and growth of plants, etc. Consequently, plant growth chambers find extensive applications in clinical and academic research across countries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing food security concerns, on account of the rapid urbanization, the expanding population, and the declining arable land are primarily driving the plant growth chambers market. In addition to this, the rising product adoption in crop production and horticulture activities to ensure consistent crop quality improved productivity, enhanced flexibility in changing plant location, and efficient usage of the farming space is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand from the agricultural and botanical research segment and the escalating advancements in biological engineering are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the shifting preferences toward genetically modified crops and the elevating need for the product in dry climatic regions that are highly susceptible to drought conditions are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities and the introduction of cost-effective and environment-friendly products are expected to drive the plant growth chambers market growth in the coming years.

Plant Growth Chambers Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the plant growth chambers market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aralab

• Binder GmbH

• Caron Products & Services Inc.

• Conviron

• Darwin Chambers

• Hettich Benelux B.V.

• Percival Scientific

• PHC Corporation Biomedical

• Snijders Labs

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Weiss Technik

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global plant growth chambers market based on equipment type, application, function, end use and region.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Reach-in

• Walk-in

Breakup by Application:

• Short to Medium Height Plants

• Tall Plants

Breakup by Function:

• Plant Growth

• Seed Germination

• Environmental Optimization

• Tissue Culture

Breakup by End Use:

• Clinical Research

• Academic Research

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

