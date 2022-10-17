Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market by 2018-2028 | Share, Trends, Size, Competitive Situation | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Major players operating in this market include BASF, DowDuPont., Celanese Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Ineos Styrolution Group GmbH, and Covestro AG among others.

ISLE OF MAN, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene?

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. ABS is amorphous and lacks a true melting point as a result. ABS is a terpolymer produced by polymerizing styrene and acrylonitrile with polybutadiene. 15% to 35% acrylonitrile, 5% to 30% butadiene, and 40% to 60% styrene are possible proportions. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, or ABS, is a common thermoplastic that is used to make light, rigid, moulded products like pipe, auto body parts, wheel covers, enclosures, and protective head gear.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is a great material to use when you need a great surface, colours that don't fade, and shine. Because of its great physical and mechanical properties, the engineering thermoplastic is used to make a lot of things. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is a common building material that is used in many ways. Butadiene makes ABS stronger and tougher, and acrylonitrile makes it more resistant to chemicals and heat. ABS is used to make a lot of things, like cars and electronic gadgets, which is why its demand has been growing steadily for so many years. In developing countries like India and China, the demand for ABS is growing by more than 10% a year, which is more than companies can meet with their current supply levels.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Size Analysis:

The global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market was estimated at USD XX million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2022, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The automotive industry is one of the major consumers of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. The material is widely used in the manufacturing of car bumpers, instrument panels, door panels, and other interior and exterior parts. The growing demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market in the automotive industry.

The construction industry is another major consumer of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. The material is widely used in the manufacturing of pipes, windows, doors, roofs, floors, and walls. The growing construction activities across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market in this industry.

3D printing technology is gaining popularity across various industries due to its ability to produce complex parts and products with high accuracy and precision. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is one of the most commonly used materials in 3D printing applications due to its high strength and flexibility. The growing adoption of 3D printing technology is expected to drive the growth of the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

Compare and choose your best-fitting market report here- https://douglasinsights.com/abs-acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene-market

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are taken into account for the regional analysis of the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market. Asia-Pacific is the world's leading/most important region in terms of market share due to the enormous demand for OrganoAcrylonitrile Butadiene Styrenes, which is a result of the growing demand for Zinc-Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene flow batteries and the rise in consumption of flame-retardant products. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The market will be driven by factors such as China's position as the fourth-largest producer of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene after Israel, Jordan, and the United States. China accounts for more than 10% of the world's Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene production, while India accounts for approximately 3%.

Browse the full report for market size, demands, trends, opportunities, growth analysis and many more here- https://douglasinsights.com/abs-acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene-market

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Keyplayers Analysis:

In order to highlight the key players operating in the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market, company profiles of leading companies are included in this report along with other crucial information such as their recent news & developments, company overviews, and their product portfolios. Some of the major players operating in this market include BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), LG Chem Ltd.(South Korea), Ineos Styrolution Group GmbH (Germany), and Covestro AG (Germany) among others.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market: Product Overview

4. Global ABS Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028

4.2 Global ABS Market: Growth & Forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on ABS Market

5. Global ABS Market By Process Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global ABS Market: By Process Type (2022 & 2028)

5.2 By Extrusion blow moulding - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

5.3 By Injection Blow Molding - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

6. Global ABS Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global ABS Market: By Application (2022 & 2028)

6.2 By Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

6.3 By Electricals and Electronic Appliances - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

6.4 By Building and Construction - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

6.5 By Health and Safety Products - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

6.6 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

7. Global ABS Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global ABS Market: By Region (2022 & 2028)

8. Americas ABS Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

8.1 Americas ABS Market by Value: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

8.2 Americas ABS Market: Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Process Type (Extrusion blow moulding, Injection blow moulding)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Automotive, Electricals and Electronic Appliances, Building and Construction, Health and Safety Products, Others)

8.5 Americas ABS Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas ABS Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2028)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America ABS Market - By Country (2022 & 2028)

8.8 United States ABS Market: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

8.9 United States ABS Market Segmentation By Process Type, By Application (2018-2028)

8.10 Canada ABS Market: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

8.11 Canada ABS Market Segmentation By Process Type, By Application (2018-2028)

8.12 Mexico ABS Market: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

8.13 Mexico ABS Market Segmentation By Process Type, By Application (2018-2028)

9. Europe ABS Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

9.1 Europe ABS Market by value: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Europe ABS Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Process Type (Extrusion blow molding, Injection blow molding )

9.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Automotive, Electricals and Electronic Appliances, Building and Construction, Health and Safety Products, Others)

9.5 Europe ABS Market: Country Analysis

9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe ABS Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2028)

9.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe ABS Market - By Country (2022 & 2028)

9.8 Germany ABS Market: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

9.9 Germany ABS Market Segmentation By Process Type, By Application (2018-2028)

9.10 Italy ABS Market: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

9.11 Italy ABS Market Segmentation By Process Type, By Application (2018-2028)

9.12 Poland ABS Market: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

9.13 Poland ABS Market Segmentation By Process Type, By Application (2018-2028)

10. Asia Pacific ABS Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

10.1 Asia pacific ABS Market by value: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

10.2 Asia Pacific ABS Market: Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By Process Type (Extrusion blow molding, Injection blow molding)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Automotive, Electricals and Electronic Appliances, Building and Construction, Health and Safety Products, Others)

10.5 Asia Pacific ABS Market: Country Analysis

10.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific ABS Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2028)

10.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific ABS Market - By Country (2022 & 2028)

10.8 China ABS Market: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

10.9 China ABS Market Segmentation By Process Type, By Application (2018-2028)

10.10 India ABS Market: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

10.11 India ABS Market Segmentation By Process Type, By Application (2018-2028)

10.12 Japan ABS Market: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

10.13 Japan ABS Market Segmentation By Process Type, By Application (2018-2028)

10.14 South Korea ABS Market: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

10.15 South Korea ABS Market Segmentation By Process Type, By Application (2018-2028)

11. MEA ABS Market

11.1 MEA ABS Market by value: Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

12. Global ABS Market Dynamics

12.1 Global ABS Market Drivers

12.2 Global ABS Market Restraints

12.3 Global ABS Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global ABS Market - By Process Type (2028)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global ABS Market - By Application (2028)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global ABS Market - By Region (2028)

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 CHIMEI Corporation

15.2 LG Chem.

15.3 INEOS Group Ltd.

15.4 China National Petroleum Corporation

15.5 Bayer AG

15.6 SABIC

15.7 Trinseo PLC

15.8 IRPC Petrochemical Company

15.9 Lotte Chemicals

15.10 Mitsui Chemicals Group.

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

Access the complete market research report here - https://douglasinsights.com/abs-acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene-market

What is the Value Proposition Canvas? - https://douglasinsights.com/blog/the-value-proposition-canvas-how-to-manage-consumer-pains-and-gains

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Follow Our

Blog- https://douglasinsights.com/blog

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/douglas-insights-uk-ltd/

Twitter- https://twitter.com/InsightsDouglas