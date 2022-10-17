IMF-WB Assemblies in Washington: IMF Managing Director Visits Morocco's Pavilion, Stresses Importance of 2023 Edition in Marrakech

MOROCCO, October 17 - The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, highlighted Saturday in Washington the importance of holding the next annual meetings of the World Bank and the IMF in Marrakech in 2023, saying she was "particularly proud" of this edition in Africa which will serve as a "great opportunity" to mobilize the international community in the face of the multiple crises the world is facing.

"We are living in a time of great challenges for the global economy but especially for the people, especially in many African countries. I am very proud that we have chosen to meet in Africa for our annual meetings after 50 years of absence," Georgieva told the press, during a visit to the pavilion of Morocco set up as part of the annual meetings of the two international institutions in the U.S. federal capital (October 10-16),

The head of the IMF, who was accompanied by the Wali of Bank Al-Maghrib, Abdellatif Jouahri, said she was confident that "all crises can be overcome provided we work together".

For his part, Jouahri said that Morocco is proud and honored to host next year's meetings of the World Bank and the IMF "which are increasingly necessary in the current situation" marked by a succession of crises.

The governor of the Moroccan central bank emphasized the importance of working for the most vulnerable, through establishing rules of fairness and equality and responding in an agile, intelligent and appropriate manner to the current financial crises.

"With the Managing Director of the IMF, we agreed that the message of Marrakech will be a message directed first to the youth, because the youth must remain confident in the future of this world, with paradigm shifts, institutions that can provide solutions and countries that act in the same direction," said Jouahri.

MAP 16 October 2022