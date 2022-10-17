Two Memoranda of Understanding Signed in Nouakchott on Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline

MOROCCO, October 17 - Two Memoranda of Understanding on the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline were signed on Saturday in Nouakchott, respectively between Morocco, Nigeria and Mauritania on the one hand and Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal on the other hand.

The first memorandum was signed by the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines "ONHYM" represented by its Director General Amina Benkhadra, the National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited "NNPC" represented by its Group CEO Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari and the Mauritanian Hydrocarbons Company "SMH" represented by its Director General Tourad Abdel Baghi, according to a joint statement of the signatories.

The second memorandum was signed by ONHYM represented by Amina Benkhadra, NNPC represented by Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari and the holding company Société des Pétroles du Sénégal "PETROSEN Holding" represented by its Director General Adama Diallo, said the joint statement.

These Memoranda of Understanding confirm the commitment of the parties to this strategic project which, once completed, will provide gas to all West African countries and will also provide a new alternative export route to Europe, the same source said.

This pipeline will run along the West African coast from Nigeria to Morocco, passing through, among others, Senegal and Mauritania, where it will be connected to the Maghreb Europe Pipeline and from there to the European gas network, the statement said.

This infrastructure will help improve the living conditions of the population, the integration of the economies of the sub-region and the mitigation of desertification through a sustainable and reliable gas supply in line with the new commitments of the continent in terms of environmental protection, said the statement.

It added that the project will also give Africa a new economic, political and strategic dimension.

MAP 16 October 2022