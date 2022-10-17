Silicon Metal Market Size is Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players to 2027

Silicon Metal Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for aluminum silicon (Al-Si) alloys, versatility of silicones, and increase in usage in semiconductor applications drive the growth of the global silicon metal market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. The production activities have been hampered due to imposed lockdown by many governments.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study.

The global silicon metal market garnered $6.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $8.9 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Silicon metal market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

The metallurgical grade segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the chemical grade segment.

Silicon metal Companies Covered Market:- Anyang Wanhua Metal Material Co. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Dow Inc., Henan ALOY New Material Co. Ltd., Ferroglobe PLC, Liasa and Other.

The aluminum alloys segment held around two-fifths of the global silicon metal market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, the semiconductors segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Silicon metal market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Silicon metal market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

