Biochips Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period – 2018 to 2025

Biochips Market 2025

The Biochips Market was valued at $9,037 million in 2027, and is estimated to reach $21419 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biochips Market was valued at $9,037 million in 2027, and is estimated to reach $21419 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

The growth of Biochip market is primarily driven by the rise in cancer, immunological disorders, and viral infections. Presence of large population, increase in disposable income, and improving patient awareness about biochips are projected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market during the analysis period.

Other factors driving the market growth include growth in geriatric population, increase in number of biochip applications and high adoption of personalized medicine. Factors such as high cost of biochip and lack of knowledge about it mainly hamper the market growth in emerging nations. Conversely, increase in R&D investment as well as government funding and high untapped market potential in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The DNA chip segment held the largest market share in 2017 and due to high adoption of DNA chip products, this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. However, the protein chip segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Depending on the end user, the market is classified into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, educational and research institutes, and others. Among these, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share in 2017 and are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.7%.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• bioMrieux S.A.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Illumina, Inc.

• HORIBA, Ltd.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

