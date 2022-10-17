Bromine Market by 2018-2028 | Demand, Size, Price, Outlook, Competitive Situation | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

The bromine market is led by Israel Chemicals Limited, Albemarle Corporation, LANXESS Corporation), Tosoh Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited among others.

What is Bromine?

Bromine is a chemical element with the symbol Br, and atomic number 35. Bromine is a deep-red, oily liquid at room temperature that has a strong, disagreeable odor. Bromine is found naturally in the earth's crust and in seawater in various chemical forms. The element is mostly used to make things like biocides, agrochemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, flame retardants, dyes, water disinfectants, completion fluids, and photographic chemicals. With 10–12 grammes of bromine per litre, the Dead Sea is the best place to get bromine.

Bromine Market Size Analysis:

In 2019, the global bromine market size was valued at USD XX billion and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 53.8% over the forecast period. The growing demand for bromine in water treatment applications is expected to drive the growth of the market. Bromine is widely used in water treatment due to its disinfectant properties.

Bromine Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for bromine in flame retardants, mercury emission control, water treatment, and oil & gas drilling has propelled Bromine's adoption over the forecast period. BFRs are utilised to prevent fires in electronic and electrical equipment, which represents more than fifty percent of their applications. However, government restrictions on the use of brominated flame retardants in textiles and electronic equipment have hampered market expansion.

The major drivers for the bromine market is its use as a flame retardants, mercury emission control, water treatment, and oil & gas drilling. Bromine-based flame retardants are used in a variety of products, ranging from electronics to furniture. These flame retardants are effective at preventing fires and protecting people and property from fire damage. As the world becomes increasingly aware of the dangers of fire, the demand for bromine-based flame retardants is expected to increase.

Another driver for the bromine market is its use in water treatment. Bromine is used to disinfect water supplies and swimming pool water. It is also used to remove impurities from water supplies. The demand for bromine-based water treatment chemicals is expected to grow as municipalities seek more effective ways to disinfect their water supplies and swimming pools.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are taken into account for the regional analysis of the global bromine market. Asia-Pacific is the world's leading/most important region in terms of market share due to the enormous demand for Organobromines, which is a result of the growing demand for Zinc-bromine flow batteries and the rise in consumption of flame-retardant products. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The market will be driven by factors such as China's position as the fourth-largest producer of bromine after Israel, Jordan, and the United States. China accounts for more than 10% of the world's bromine production, while India accounts for approximately 3%.

Bromine Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The bromine market is led by Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), Albemarle Corporation (US), LANXESS Corporation (Germany), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Gulf Resources Inc. (China), TETRA Technologies, Inc. (US), Hindustan Salts Limited (India), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Perekop Bromine (Republic of Crimea).

Albemarle Corporation is the largest player in the bromine market. The company has a strong presence in North America and Europe. Albemarle Corporation produces bromine compounds used in flame retardants, water treatment, agriculture, and oil & gas drilling.

ICL Industrial Products is the second-largest player in the bromine market. The company has a strong presence in Asia Pacific and North America. ICL Industrial Products produces bromine compounds used in pharmaceuticals, personal care products, crop protection, and electronics.

Tata Chemicals is the third-largest player in the bromine market. The company has a strong presence in Asia Pacific and Europe. Tata Chemicals produces bromine compounds used in pharmaceuticals, water treatment, agriculture, and oil & gas drilling.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Bromine industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Bromine market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Bromine market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Bromine market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Bromine and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Bromine across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

