Kristin Sparks of WRAR Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Too often in life, we face roadblocks that take us on unexpected paths or stop us in our tracks completely. Many of us never find the opportunity to follow the passions or dreams that burn within us because of responsibilities, obstacles, self-doubt, and narratives that stop us from reaching those goals. Too many of us stay on a path that does not fulfill us, rather than reset our mindsets to realize we all deserve to live a life filled with joy, passion, and purpose.

This reset requires freeing ourselves of self-judgment and embracing self-love. We can’t let go of the limiting beliefs that reside within us and step into the life we have always wanted, and the time to do this is now.

Kristin Sparks a best-selling author, sought-after keynote speaker, transformational retreat facilitator, and the Founder and CEO of WRAR, Inc., is helping individuals to let go of limitations, doubt, and guilt through her I DO ME Retreat series. She is trained in the internationally-renowned Canfield methodology and is a certified Trauma and Shame Recovery specialist.

“Using my skills as a Trauma-defeating Transformation Guide, I draw on my own life experience as a survivor of challenges, illness, and trauma to inspire, enlighten, and empower my clients. Challenges are meant to encourage personal and professional development and together we identify hurdles and embark on a deeply thought-provoking journey of self-discovery. Once we recognize what holds us back, we can achieve a deeper connection with ourselves and figure out strategies for overcoming every obstacle. We can change our lives for the better and access more self-awareness, fulfillment, and absolute joy. And the good news is, it’s never too late to unlock this potential.”

Prior to becoming a Transformation guide, Kristin endured her own personal difficulties and setbacks after suffering a devastating fall that ruptured her pelvis-and even though doctors told her she would never walk again-she defied the odds by never giving up. Then she was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Incredibly, she again beat the odds and I now a thriving, proud cancer survivor.

Faith is the testament to her positivity, resilience, and incredible courage. Kristin serves as a reminder that overcoming anything is possible, no matter how insurmountable the adversity may seem.

She accomplishes this, not only through her coaching and teaching Jack Canfield’s Success Principles, but through her heartfelt podcast “WRAR with Sparks,” where she covers significant topics from authenticity, empowerment, health, and spirituality, with thought-leaders from around the world. Kristin is also the Executive Director of The Sister Wyrd Foundation, an organization that helps women to positively transform their mindset and find greater purpose.

Kristin reveals her coaching isn’t about her telling others what to do, but rather encourages individuals to recognize that all the answers lie within and that we are guided by our own intuition.

“By practicing mindfulness and acknowledging our value and the value of others we can accomplish everything we have always desired. As women we think it’s our job to fix the whole world well but no matter how altruistic our hearts are, self- care is the pivot to our overall health and quality of life.”

Currently, she is working on a program to encourage a healthy mindset for cancer patients so they too can overcome cancer through the most wonderfully effective holistic healing tools.

“It’s so important to change our mindset from “this is my trauma,” to “this is my victory.”. Power comes from the belief that you are enough and victory is when you forgive yourself and this is the brightest path to reaching our full potential.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno