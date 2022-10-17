Albumin Market Seeking New Highs | Growth Projections by 2030

Albumin Market

Increasing awareness of recombinant albumin products, rise in demand for albumin products and rise in non-therapeutic use of albumin also fuel the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing awareness of recombinant albumin products, rise in demand for albumin products and rise in non-therapeutic use of albumin also fuel the market growth.

The Albumin Market was valued at $4,813.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8,956.07 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness economic growth, due to increase in trauma, burn cases, increase in plasma collection, and rise in healthcare expenditure.

The human serum albumin segment dominated the market in 2020 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to increase in the number of product approvals, research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and growth in the adoption of albumin products.

By application, it is segmented into therapeutics, drug formulation and vaccines, media components, and others. The therapeutic segment dominated the market in 2020 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the large number of albumin products offered by key players and the increase in use for drug discovery activities.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact to flue the growth of the global Albumin Market

• Rise in production of vaccine has increased the usage of albumin, which is anticipated to restrict the market growth during the forecast.

• Innovation by key players and rise in number of product approvals propel the growth of the market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Baxter International Inc.

• China Biologic Product Inc,

• CSL Limited

• Grifols S.A.

• Novozymes

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Inc,

• Octapharma AG

