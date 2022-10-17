ImmunOs Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Hilmar Ebersbach as Vice President Antibody Development and Protein Engineering

/EIN News/ -- - Former Novartis director brings significant expertise in drug discovery and development

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA – October 17, 2022 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Hilmar Ebersbach as Vice President Antibody Development and Protein Engineering (ADPE).

Dr. Ebersbach joins ImmunOs from Novartis Pharma, where he served as Group Head with increasing responsibilities at the Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research (NIBR), focusing on biotherapeutic engineering and gene therapy. In his most recent role, Dr. Ebersbach led a team of 30 scientists with responsibilities covering all aspects of protein engineering for therapeutic proteins for indications in different disease areas, including autoimmune diseases, inflammation, and (immuno-)oncology. In addition, he managed a global protein engineering portfolio. Previously, he held several Lab Head positions at Novartis Pharma in Basel and worked as a scientist at SCIL Proteins GmbH, Halle, Germany. Dr. Ebersbach holds a Diploma in Biochemistry and a PhD in Biotechnology from Martin-Luther-University, Halle, Germany, and worked as a postdoc at the University of Zurich as a Novartis Foundation Fellow.

"We warmly welcome Hilmar to ImmunOs. We are excited to have him join the R&D team and lead our protein engineering efforts to develop novel protein- and antibody-based therapies," said Steve Coats, PhD, Chief Development Officer at ImmunOs. "Hilmar brings an excellent track record in protein engineering and drug discovery, especially regarding novel drug formats and conjugates. His breadth and depth of expertise in developing protein-based therapies will be important for broadening our first-in-class pipeline of multi-functional immunotherapies and advancing new therapies towards clinical development."

"I believe that ImmunOs´ approach in myeloid checkpoint therapeutics is at the forefront of current scientific research," said Dr. Hilmar Ebersbach, Vice President ADPE at ImmunOs. "I am excited to use my expertise in protein engineering for therapeutic and multi-specific proteins and to help build the Company´s pipeline of innovative HLA-based therapies, which are designed to address both the adaptive and innate immune systems."

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG leverages its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company has identified specific HLA molecules known to activate the immune system and is utilizing these HLA molecules as the backbone of novel therapies capable of stimulating both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. ImmunOs’ lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. ImmunOs is also developing antibodies to block the activation of specific HLA protein molecules associated with autoimmune diseases. The Company is supported by leading international investors including Samsara BioCapital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Gimv, Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, Schroder Adveq, Mission BioCapital, GL Capital, PEAK6, and Fiscus. ImmunOs is located in Schlieren, Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA.

