MACAU, October 17 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nesat"

Update Time: 2022-10-17 14:30

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 16:30 on 17th Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.8 Beginning of 18 Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon to evening on 17 Relatively low

Typhoon Nesat located over the northern part of South China Sea, is continuously moving westward, but it will gradually turn southwest, crossing the northern part of South China Sea, and will maintain a distance of about 400km south from Macao.

Under the joint influence of Nesat and the northeast monsoon, the local wind is strengthening, as the northeast monsoon will further intensify and move southward tonight, and Nesat will be close to Macao between today and morning tomorrow(18th), the local winds will further intensify. Therefore, Tropicl Cyclone Signal no.3 will be issued at 16:30.

In the following two days (18-19th), the cloud amount will increase, with few patches of showers. Moreover, the temperature will gradually decrease, the expected minimum temperature will be 17 degree Celsius on Wednesday (19th).

Meanwhile, as it is not during the high phase of the astronomical tide, and the chance of Nesat directly affecting Macao is low, significant flooding due to storm surge is not likely in the inner habour area. However, under strong wind and swells, slight flooding is possible in the southern inner harbor area. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.