Registration Opening for “Web and Application Accessibility Workshop (2022)”

MACAU, October 17 - The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will hold the “Web and Application Accessibility Workshop (2022)” on 26th November this year. The purposes of this activity are to raise public awareness of web and application accessibility and encourage all sectors of the community to follow the “Web Content Accessibility Guidelines” 2.1 AA-level standard, developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), so that the relevant content can better meet the needs of users. The workshop is free and has 50 seats.

People aged 16 or above who are interested in learning about web and application accessibility are welcome to participate (Priority will be given to employees of non-profit institutions in Macao in the area of social services). Online registration is now available on the web page of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center https://events.cpttm.org.mo/seminar/213, and the deadline for registration is 17:30 on 4th November, 2022.

For details of the activity, please visit the website of CTT (Telecommunication Area) (http://telecommunications.ctt.gov.mo). In case of any enquiries about this workshop, please contact Mr. Lu (Tel: 8396 8134) or Ms. Leong (Tel: 8396 8133) of the Information Technology Development Division of CTT, or email to ddtipro@ctt.gov.mo.