MACAU, October 17 - Jointly organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) and the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT), and coordinated by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM), “The 4th Certification Workshop on the Ability of Critical Information Infrastructure Protection and Certified Information System Professional - Auditor (CISP-A)” is held in Macao from 17th to 21st October this year. This event aims to cultivate and reserve professional talents in cybersecurity in Macao.

The opening ceremony took place on the 17th October and was presided over by the Member of the Board of Directors of the FDCT, Cheang Kun Wai, the Department Head of Information Technology Development and Resource Management of CTT, Ip Chi Kan, and the Deputy Director General of CPTTM, Chang Chak Io. There are 25 people from the industries and the respective areas of Macao participated in the workshop. Different from the past three trainings on Certified Information Security Professional (CISP), this year's training focuses on the field of information security auditing so that students can acquire comprehensive strengths in the area of information system auditing, security and control, based on comprehensive information security knowledge and skills. Students who have completed the workshop and passed the assessment will be able to obtain the National certification of Certified Information System Professional - Auditor (CISP-A).

The government of the Macao Special Administrative Region attaches great importance to maintaining cybersecurity. In recent years, through multi-faceted professional trainings on cybersecurity, it has steadily improved the professional and technical capabilities of the current staff of critical infrastructure operators in Macao, which has played an important role in strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure. This training is part of the 2021-2022 annual plan of the Mainland and Macao Science and Technology Cooperation Committee, the past three trainings were successfully held in Guangzhou and Macao. The close cooperation between the Mainland and Macao in the training of cybersecurity talents has continued to cultivate cybersecurity professionals with national certification for Macao, and contributed to the overall development and construction of Macao’s cybersecurity.