ByTrade Launches Referral Program, Offers up to 15K USDT as Earnings

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByTrade, a trusted cryptocurrency exchange platform headquartered in Lithuania, is thrilled to unveil its referral program, allowing its users to earn BTT Coins (BTT) in USDT. The referral program is an excellent opportunity for ByTrade to expand its ecosystem's user base, transaction volume, and brand exposure while rewarding users.
The ByTrade referral program is open to everyone. A user initiates a reward chain by referring and earning from their invitees in addition to those invited by their invitees. Up to 15K USDT or more can be earned by the inviters when the invitees purchase BTT Coins, depending on the number of coins purchased. If the invitees earn a referral incentive, the inviters receive a 5% commission, and the process continues. The more users they invite, the more they will earn.
Referrals share their unique code or link generated with their networks. When direct referees purchase BTT Coins, the referrer can earn up to 15K USDT directly into their ByTrade wallet. Users will also earn BTT Coins through purchases made by indirect referrals, such as when a user's referee refers another user.
The ByTrade referral program offers tremendous flexibility, making it ideal for anyone seeking to earn crypto, including potential buyers, novice and experienced traders, affiliate marketers, and crypto enthusiasts.
In addition to the referral benefits, BTT Coin holders gain discounts on trading, listing, withdrawals, and staking on the ByTrade platform. BTT Coin is affordable, secures payment on the ByTrade ecosystem, and supports transactions of various CEX and DEX platforms, including DeFi, NFT+, games, Web 3.0, computing power mining, and other applications. Its deflationary feature makes it a valuable token to hold.
Since ByTrade's referral program is ongoing, the potential earnings of referrals are much more than most other cryptocurrency exchange referral programs, making ByTrade's referral program one of the best cryptocurrency referral programs.
For more details on the referral program, visit https://www.bytrade.io/earn.
About ByTrade
ByTrade, founded in 2017, is the fastest-growing crypto trading platform, providing safe and secure blockchain solutions for users to execute cryptocurrency transfers, deposits, and storage. ByTrade facilitates a future driven by blockchain technology that empowers users with boundless possibilities, greater equality, and unlimited freedom. ByTrade can be accessed at www.bytrade.io.
