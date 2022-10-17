Serological Testing Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Abbott Laboratories Inc., Grifols, S.A., Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Siemens Healthineers AG

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Serological Testing market is expected to clock US$ 7.6 billion by 2030. The market is driven by increasing rates of HIV transmission, increasing COVID-19 cases, rising hepatitis B & C patients, and a threat from new viruses. Additionally, growing affordability for testing, precise diagnosis, and the introduction of novel diagnosis methodologies are contributing to the growth of the global serological testing market.

Growth Drivers

HIV is a human immunodeficiency virus, usually attacking immunological cells that fight against antigens and infections. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a late-stage HIV infection wherein the immunity system is severely damaged. The infected individuals are likely to develop diseases and acquire infections at a higher rate. From time to time, diagnosis is needed to monitor viral load in such patients. HIV diagnosis is made by rapid antigen test, western blot method, ELISA testing, and RTPCR. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, in 2019, nearly 34,800 new HIV cases were registered in the United States. Approximately 80% of transmission of HIV occurs due to not receiving regular care or persons who do not know they have HIV. It is estimated that in 2019 around 1,189,700 people in the United States had HIV. The high HIV transmission rate and an increasing number of HIV-infected patients fuel the serological testing market.

Serology tests are used to detect antibodies or antigens. Antigens are foreign substances that are primarily responsible for causing diseases. When the body contacts an antigen, the immune system releases antibodies as a defense mechanism and tries to neutralize the antigen. In serological testing, such antibodies and antigens are validated for diagnosing a specific disease and condition, which further helps doctors give proper medical treatment. Serology testing is done by various methods such as hemagglutinin-inhibition tests, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), flocculation tests, neutralization tests, and chemiluminescence immunoassays.

The global serological testing market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – product, technology, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘Product’

The global serological testing market has been segmented into:

instruments (Immunoassay Analyzers, ELISA analyzers, ELFA analyzers, and POC analyzers)

reagents & consumables (ELISPOT Reagents & kits, ELISA Reagents & Kits, Western Blot Reagents & Kits, Rapid Test Reagents & Kits)

Reagents and consumables are leading the global serological testing market owing to the affordability of testing and high consumption of reagents by research institutes and diagnostic laboratories.

Excerpts From ‘By Technology’

The global serological testing market based on technology has been segmented into:

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Western Blot

Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)

Chemiluminescence Microparticle Immunoassay (CMIA)

Lateral Flow Test

ELISA is leading the global serological testing market owing to less turnaround time for testing, cheap & affordable reagents, long self-life of regents, a high number of infectious diseases screenings, high specificity, high sensitivity, and ELISA analyzers are inexpensive. Additionally, technological advancement, high precision screening, less complex steps required for performing, and many key players are contributing to the growth of ELISA testing segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global serological testing market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global serological testing market. The large share of North America in the global serological testing market is attributed to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, high awareness about communicable diseases, and the prevalence of infectious diseases. Additionally, high healthcare expenditure, developed infrastructure, favorable government policies, swift adoption of new technologies, and rapid approvals of novel serological testing contribute to the growth of the North American serological testing segment.

