Optically Clear Adhesives Market Incredible Potential Examined in New Research Report

Optically Clear Adhesives Market

Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of consumer electronic devices, surge in demand from the automotive sector, and increase in usage of smart devices drive the growth of the global optically clear adhesives market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. During the covid-19 pandemic, the healthcare sector witnessed an increased demand for advanced digital instruments in which optically clear adhesives are utilized.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global optically clear adhesives market generated $1.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $3.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The flat segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global optically clear adhesives market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the edge-curved segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The Optically clear adhesives market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

Optically clear adhesives Companies Covered Market:- Chase Corporation, Dow Inc., Delo Industrial Adhesive LLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Dymax Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation and Other.

The acrylic segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the epoxy segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Optically clear adhesives market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Optically clear adhesives market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

