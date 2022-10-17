Official List of Winners Announced for the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards

2022 MUSE Creative Awards Season 2 Winners Announced 2022 MUSE Design Awards Season 2 Winners Announced 2023 MUSE Awards Call For Entries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The full list of Season 1 and 2 winners for the 2022 MUSE Creative and Design Awards had been officially announced by the International Awards Associate (IAA), marking the end of the 2022 competition. With well over 10,000 entries received from all over the globe in 2022, the MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards resumed their mission to honor creative and design professionals’ excellence.



“The IAA team was caught off-guard by the works submitted for the 2022’s MUSE Awards. These entries were truly astounding, and they certainly bring the level of competition up a notch,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, noted.



By inviting industry professionals to serve as the competition’s jury, IAA upheld their standards of impartiality and enforced industry standards as their assessment criteria.

Grand Jury Panel Applications were received from as many as 38 countries, but ultimately, only 110 jurors were selected. These esteemed individuals are professionals belonging to renowned companies, representing the industry’s best of the best, such as Founder and Creative Director of RCBD - Ralph Christian Bremenkamp, CEO of Paolo Cappello Design Studio - Paolo Cappello, Design Manager at Lavazza - Florian Seidl, Creative Director of Kre8ive Partners - Mark Turner, 3D Senior Global Packaging Designer at Tom Ford Beauty - Jiaru Lin, Founder of CHAMPARTE - Catherine Yu, Director at DesignAware - Takbir Fatima, Founder / CCO of Cutwater - Chuck McBride, Founder / CEO of Genome - Matthew Fitz-Henry, Chief Creative Officer at White Rabbit Budapest - Levente Kovacs, Founder of AdvAge Advertising & NFT Cube Agency - Maria Afroditi Patsi, Managing Partner at Coley Porter Bell - Jenn Szekely, Marketing Manager & Account Executive at M&A Creative Agency - Carla Neves, and etc.

Each entry was judged using category-relevant industry standards. Blind judging was also employed to enforce impartiality. Under this approach, entries were evaluated on their own without comparison to others.

Participation of International Brands

As the world’s gaze turned towards the competitions, the 2022 MUSE Creative and Design Awards received entries with names of prominent organizations from all over the world. Some entries were submitted directly by the organizations themselves, whereas some were submitted by entrants who represented them instead. Direct submissions saw familiar names such as DAVID CHANG DESIGN ASSOCIATES INT'L LTD., Prompt Design, Licht Kunst Licht AG, Thinc Design, António Fernandez Architects, Dong Lin Interior Design Construction, Prand, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, Clarks Originals, Duncan Channon, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Les Ateliers Louis Moinet SA, LWK + PARTNERS, Leica Geosystems - part of Hexagon, Aedas, ACTLD, and Huawei / Aspiegel; whereas indirect submissions included Crunchyroll, Empire State Realty Trust, Doi Chaang Coffee Original Co., Ltd., Super Muffato Gourmet Champagnat, AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited, Toyota Motor North America, SKODA AUTO, Clinique, DHL, Disney, Grey Goose, Warner Bros., The Pokémon Company, Pan Pacific LONDON, IBM, Mailchimp, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Hungária, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

The Complete List of Design of the Year Winners from 2022 MUSE Design Awards Announced

As the second season ends, the MUSE Design Awards has selected a number of outstanding entries and awarded them the title of ‘Design of the Year’. These entries scored the highest within their individual categories, and had demonstrated mastery, innovation, and insight in their works.

1. Architectural Design of the Year

• Hengqin International Financial Center by Aedas, CN (Season 1)

• TREE LIFE, TULUM, MEXICO by DNA Barcelona Architects, ES (Season 2)

2. Interior Design of the Year

• Between Stars and the Infinity by Shanghai Yuemeng Design Co., Ltd., CN (Season 1)

• Sea Goddess Wedding Hall by Xiamen Chengming Meiyi Culture Communication Co., Ltd, CN (Season 2)

3. Product Design of the Year

• BLK ARC by Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, US (Season 1)

• ouTask Telescopic Lantern by Shenzhen XIVO Design Co., Ltd., CN (Season 2)

4. Packaging Design of the Year

• Chuanshanyan wine cellar by Shenzhen Sungoo Brand Design Co.Ltd., CN (Season 1)

• EDGE Mineral Water by Prompt Design, TH (Season 2)

5. Transportation Design of the Year

• ELECTRA - a 150 passenger hydrofoil ferry by Studio Bela, DE (Season 1)

• Apolong by Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., CN (Season 2)

6. Lighting Design of the Year

• Light up the Love River Bay by Kaohsiung City Government, TW (Season 1)

• Unique Mount Emei · land of dramas by BEIJING LEUCHTE LIGHTING DESIGN Co, Ltd., CN (Season 2)

7. Fashion Design of the Year

• FIRE DRAGON by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet SA, CH (Season 1)

8. Landscape Design of the Year

• CHINOISERIE MANSION, ZUNYI, CHINA by WTD GROUP, CN (Season 1)

• Bailuwan Cherry Blossom Town, Rizhao by Guangzhou S.P.I Design Co., Ltd., CN (Season 2)

9. Furniture Design of the Year

• G-wall Home Fitness System Plus by Guangdong Piano Customized Furniture Co., Ltd, CN (Season 1)

10. Conceptual Design of the Year

• Hotel Nudibranch by SpActrum, CN (Season 1)

• Future prospects of smart cities under carbon neutrality by Zhang Shuangshuang, Tan Chao, Xiao Ming, Huang Wenwu, CN (Season 2)

“The creative and design industries are certainly blessed with devoted practitioners, Thomas noted. “We are proud to be a platform for these individuals to showcase their talents and works. We can’t wait to see what else they will be bringing to the table in the future.”

