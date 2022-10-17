Connected Gym Equipment Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 32.7% in Near Future | Brunswick Corporation, EGYM

Connected Gym Equipment Market Size 2022

One of the main drivers of the market is the increasing degrees of digitization in the global healthcare and fitness industries.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, “Connected Gym Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global connected gym equipment market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global connected gym equipment market size reached US$ 567 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,009 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.7% during 2022-2027.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/connected-gym-equipment-market/requestsample

Connected gym equipment represent the machines and devices connected to centralized servers and internet to collect user information. The users connect the equipment to their smartphone applications or wearable devices for continuous monitoring and tracking of performance. Connected gym equipment are also utilized for personalized workout schedules to maximize the efficiency and improve the form of the user. Some of the generally used equipment include treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and rowing machines for cardiovascular training and squat racks, barbells, bench presses, and dumbbells for strength training. Connected gym equipment help in performing various workouts for major muscle groups, synchronizing workouts with other users, storing the database on a cloud server, etc.

Connected Gym Equipment Market Trends:

The elevating digitization levels in the healthcare and fitness sectors across the globe are among the primary factors augmenting the connected gym equipment market. Furthermore, the expanding health consciousness among the masses and the increasing number of gyms, fitness clubs, and home fitness centers are also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the integration of software-based coaching solutions in sports equipment is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, connected machines can accurately track and monitor the amount of weight lifted, number of sets and reps, range of motion, number of calories burned, etc., which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating expenditure capacities of the consumers and the rising concerns regarding cardiovascular ailments among individuals are expected to positively influence the connected gym equipment market over the forecasted period.

Connected Gym Equipment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global connected gym equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Brunswick Corporation

• Core Health & Fitness LLC

• Draper Inc.

• EGYM

• Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

• Les Mills International Ltd.

• Nautilus Inc.

• Paradigm Health & Wellness

• Precor Incorporated (Peloton Interactive Inc.)

• Technogym S.p.A

• TRUE Fitness Technology Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global connected gym equipment market on the basis of equipment type, connectivity type, distribution channel, end user and region.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Cardiovascular Training Equipment

• Strength Training Equipment

• Others

Breakup by Connectivity Type:

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• Ethernet

• RFID/NFC

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Gyms and Health Clubs

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4498&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Reports:

Wearable Technology Market

North America Whey Protein Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.