Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 269,002 in the last 365 days.

Seadrill Limited Announces Change of Listing Status on Euronext Expand

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") SDRL SDRL on 11 October 2022 regarding the listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), with 14 October 2022 as the first date of listing and trading at the NYSE. Due to the listing on the NYSE, Seadrill has applied to change the status of its listing at Euronext Expand from a primary listing to a secondary listing, and the Oslo Stock Exchange has approved such application. The change from primary to secondary listing at Euronext Expand will take effect today, 17 October 2022.

Seadrill Contact Information

David Warwick

Director of Investor Relations

David.Warwick@Seadrill.com

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deep-water environments.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seadrill-limited-announces-change-of-listing-status-on-euronext-expand-301650459.html

SOURCE Seadrill Limited

You just read:

Seadrill Limited Announces Change of Listing Status on Euronext Expand

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.