ORPALIS SDK Important Release: Reinventing GdPicture.NET and DocuVieware

ORPALIS is pleased to announce major changes in its suite of PDF, OCR, and Imaging SDKs. The new version introduces cross-platform support and a comprehensive set of Intelligent Document Processing tools, making it the most important release to date.

MURET, France, October 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GdPicture.NET and DocuVieware are now cross-platform

New .NET 6 assemblies for GdPicture.NET & DocuVieware are available with Linux x64 & arm64 compatibility. More platforms will be supported soon.

New Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) set of tools

The GdPicture.NET IDP tools rely on various technologies, including heuristics, mathematics, and Artificial Intelligence capabilities such as Document Layout Analysis (DLA), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Key-Value Pair extraction (KVP), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Named-Entity Recognition (NER).

They are distributed in three different components:

Key-Value Pair extraction

The KVP extractor engine can understand information with labels and values in an unstructured or semi-structured document, extract them and qualify the value instantly.

Smart Redaction

The AI-powered Smart Redaction engine removes sensitive and personal information from any document automatically and permanently.

Table Extraction

The Table Extraction engine automatically detects and extracts data from all types of business documents, including scanned and poor-quality files.

Other new features and improvements

A first version of PostScript files for viewing and PDF conversion is available for review.

The search feature has been enhanced with fuzzy search, and the engine can now look beyond exact searches for a semantically close result.

The full changelog for this important release is available on the Version history pages of the GdPicture and DocuVieware websites.

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals worldwide.

In 2022, the French company joined PSPDFKit, the leading document processing and manipulation platform for developers and enterprise businesses.

ORPALIS sits on the Board of Directors of the PDF Association.

For more information, visit http://www.orpalis.com.

Media Contact

Elodie Tellier, ORPALIS, 33 6 59 49 60 76, e.tellier@orpalis.com

SOURCE ORPALIS