ATC Healthcare Spoke Along With Other Key Industry Experts to Prepare For the Future Labor Challenges and Opportunities

David Savitsky, CEO of ATC Healthcare Services, Joined Panel at Capital One’s 2022 Healthcare Leadership Summit to Speak on Healthcare Labor Trends and Future

It was so interesting to hear the various speakers confirm the tremendous needs that are out there for medical staffing and the great opportunities that are available.” — David Savitsky

LAKE SUCCESS, NY, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATC Healthcare, the national leader in healthcare staffing, participated this past week with Capital One and TripleTree as they brought together top healthcare industry thought leaders to discuss the most important issues and trends shaping the healthcare industry and David Savitsky of ATC Healthcare was one of the esteemed panelists.

The panel was meant to give people an update on the current labor shortage, discuss the difficulty that was created by COVID for nurses, what the current supply/demand balance looks like, what has been the impact on wages as well as the future outlook for the labor market outlining what factors could change it.

David Savitsky spoke about the labor situation in medical staffing before, during and post COVID. He discussed how many nurses have burnt out because of working conditions during COVID. They may have left the hospital as full time employees but are happy to work for a staffing company where their hours are flexible and the can dictate when they will work. He commented on the fact that wages are also good for in the staffing agencies. Savitsky commented on how the hospitals needed the medical staffing agencies and that ATC Healthcare and others delivered.

“It was so interesting to hear the various speakers confirm the tremendous needs that are out there for medical staffing and the great opportunities that are available.” David Savitsky

ATC Healthcare is an award-winning staffing firm that continues to build on a four-decade plus legacy and a total of 65 franchise locations across the country, servicing hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

About ATC Healthcare

ATC Healthcare is the established leader in healthcare staffing, nationwide. ATC empowers world-class care by providing qualified healthcare professionals across disciplines nationwide. Named among Forbes' Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020, the ATC brand provides nurses, LPNs, and certified nursing assistants across a multitude of disciplines in more than 65 territories nationwide. ATC Healthcare is Staffing Industry Analysts’ 29th largest healthcare staffing firm in the U.S., and the fourth largest per diem nurse staffing firm nationwide. ATC provides per diem, contract and travel assignments for hospitals, healthcare facilities and senior living locations nationwide, offering support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit atchealthcare.com or email Juliette@itgirlpr.com