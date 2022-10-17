At 35% CAGR, Global Smart Electric Drive Market Size Surpass to US$ 14.5 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Smart Electric Drive Market was estimated at USD 0.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 14.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 35% between 2022 and 2030.

Smart Electric Drive Market: Overview

The report analyses the Smart Electric Drive market’s drivers and restraints and their impact on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Smart Electric Drive market.

A smart integrated electric drive system is known as a smart e-drive. Driving is comfortable and safe on the road with the help of a smart e-drive, which uses the battery as a power source and offers direct transmission in the car. A battery, electric brake booster, motor generator, and power booster are all components of the smart e-drive. By saving energy, it makes driving better. Daimler AG introduced a smart electric drive car featuring smart e-drive technology.

Smart Electric Drive Market: Growth Drivers

Due to the surging number of electric vehicles on the road worldwide, demand for smart drive systems is rising. Smart electric motors, which draw their power from batteries and can transfer power effectively in cars, are advancements and replacements for conventional power drive systems. Smart power drives are more swift than conventional electrical machinery and enhance driving dynamics. Due to increasing highway security and comfort standards, there is a growing global need for complex drive systems. Furthermore, using cutting-edge components like electrical machines, e-breaks boosters, and others, such motors ensure optimized power utilization, leading to cheaper running action costs than typical e-drives.

Additionally, it was predicted that the market for the best feature would grow in the upcoming years due to increased powered mobility due to stronger environmental regulations and a push by the government to embrace EVs by providing subsidies and discounts for EV purchases. The efficiency of a driver is increased by good integration, which is lighter and smaller than conventional motors.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Smart Electric Drive market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 35% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Smart Electric Drive market was valued at around USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Based on components, the EV battery segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.

D) Based on drive type segmentation, the Front Wheel Drive segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

E) Based on geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Landscape

The North American region led the market in 2021. The region’s automobile market would be dominated by the best-selling EVs from the United States and Canada due to the huge need in a number of its locations. Leading OEMs like GM and Ford are working with businesses like Hitachi, ZF, LG, BorgWarner, Magna, and others because of their powered mobility. As a result, the industry would gradually require more complex driving systems in the following years. Forecasts indicate that within the anticipated timeframe, its European regional industry will dominate the global industry and account for merely a strong competitive position.

Key Players

Robert Bosch GmBH

Siemens AG

GKN PLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

ACTIA Group

SMR

Magnetic Systems Technology

AVL List Gmbh

BorgWarner

ABM Greiffenberger

The Smart Electric Drive Market is segmented as follows:

By Propulsion

BEV

HEV

PHEV

By Application

E-Axle

E-Wheel Drive

By Component

EV Battery

Inverter System

Electric Motor

E-Brake Booster

Power Electronics

By Drive Type

Front Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

By Vehicle Type

Commercial

Private

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

