Breast Implants Market Size Expected to Gain USD 4.5 Billion, at a 9.4% CAGR by 2031

Breast implants market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast implants market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The breast implant is one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures used for breast augmentation or reconstruction. Breast implantation can be done for a number of reasons, such as for women who have had a mastectomy (breast removal due to cancer), whose breast size has decreased due to pregnancy, weight loss, or aging, whose breasts are asymmetrical, or who simply want to improve their self-esteem and body image. Recent technological developments aimed at improving procedure accuracy and the rise in prevalence of various types of plastic surgery have boosted product adoption.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in the breast implant market report include Sebbin, Allergan, Mentor Worldwide Llc, Gc Aesthetics, Laboratories Arion, Sientra Inc., Hansbiomed, Cereplas, Silimed, and Groupe Sebbin Sas.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the world's healthcare sector. The pandemic's effects are felt strongly in the healthcare industry, with both ups and downs. However, the demand for ventilators and PPE kits has skyrocketed. On the contrary, the demand curve for medical equipment, including implants, injectables, and stents declined. Disruptions in the supply chain and the cancellation or postponement of elective surgery are key components of this scenario.

• The pandemic has a significant impact on the aesthetics sector. The load on medical staff was increased as a result of the rise in coronavirus cases. As a result, resources from all disciplines and departments, including ICUs, hospital beds, ventilators, and other medical equipment, were reassigned to the care of COVID-19 patients. The governments of many countries have therefore postponed all optional and non-essential activities. Cosmetic procedures such as breast enlargement are all delayed or canceled since they come under the "non-essential" category of elective treatment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• On the basis of type, the silicone implant sub-segment held the highest breast implants market share and is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the forecasted years.

• Based on shape, the round sub-segment held the largest breast implants market size and is predicted to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast years.

• By texture, the smooth sub-segment is the most dominant and fastest growing during the forecast years.

• By application, the breast augmentation sub-segment is the most dominant and fastest growing during the forecast years.

• Based on end use, the clinic sub-segment is forecasted to generate the most revenue during the forecast period.

• By region, the North American market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

• An in-depth analysis of the breast implants market trends is provided in the report.

