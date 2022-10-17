Author Dennis Mason's new book "The Lantren" follows two twins who, after discovering a device buried underground, must fight powerful foes to defend their new power

Recent release "The Lantren" from Page Publishing author Dennis Mason is a stunning adventure that centers around Rex and Pax, two twins who make a life changing discovery with the help of their father and grandfather. Now in possession of a world changing instrument, they must keep it out of the wrong hands or risk evil taking hold of the world forever.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dennis Mason, veteran of the U.S. Air Force who later opened two karate schools and taught tae kwon do, has completed his new book "The Lantren": a gripping and thrilling fantasy of a pair of twin brothers who set of on an incredible journey in which they gain unlimited power and riches, but subsequently find themselves with a target on their back by dangerous enemies that wish to take their new power from them.

"Two brothers of Native American descent, researching their mysterious roots turn into a treasure hunt," writes Mason. "Starting with an old family register of past names and dates, then a letter and a gold coin from a great-grandfather that's been on the floor of the Atlantic in a strongbox on the Titanic for nearly a century.

"With their grandfather and father, the foursome uncovers a device that was buried a few centuries ago by an ancestor in a water well. It changes the world forever. With unlimited wealth, they take on the United States government for a new unregulated life on the twins' terms. Circumstances lead them back to the well for a second treasure buried deep in piper hill.

"So…journey with the twins and their family across the universe and back again, fighting an unbelievable foe and his army of eight thousand sons who want to use the twins' resources for evil and enslave mankind and rule everywhere."

Published by Page Publishing, Dennis Mason's captivating tale will see the bond between both brothers tested as they struggle against a rising tide of evil forces that want nothing more than to rip their incredible new tool from their hands. Riveting and full of suspense, readers will find themselves transported into an unforgettable journey that will stay with them long after its surprising finale.

Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "The Lantren" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

