Author J. B. Tucker's new book "Saviour's Story" is the story of a little boy who is so courageous and determined to make the most out of every opportunity

Recent release "Saviour's Story" from Page Publishing author J. B. Tucker is a compelling story of two people with great plans for an orphan living in Northern Ghana who needed considerable medical treatment. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Saviour would face many hardships in the first few years of his life including being abandoned in the African bush at the age of three.

Several days after being abandoned, Saviour was rescued and taken to the Nazareth Home for God's Children. Then Momma Joan came along and helped change his life forever. From the early days of getting him accepted by the hospital in the United States and bringing him into their home for the first time; Joan and Bill were repeatedly reminded that, while some things are done in African time, most are done in God's time.

This is not a story of how Joan and Bill made his life better. It is about a little boy who is so courageous and determined to make the most out of the opportunity they have offered him. Saviour, for his part, would face the challenges of recovery from many surgeries and adjust to all the new things America offered with his incredible smile and a never give up attitude. Over the next few years, many plans were made to ensure him the best opportunity to not only walk but to lead a happy and productive life. This book will tell readers about all the times, Joan, Bill, and Saviour heard God's laughter.

J. B. Tucker is the pen name chosen by Joan and Bill Tucker to highlight their collaborative effort in writing this story. It also eliminated the need to play "rock, paper, scissors" to see whose name comes first.

Joan is a retired registered nurse, the inspiration for the story and the only reason you will understand the medical terminology in this book. She is also the source of many of the details about living and traveling in Africa and all the adventures one can face. Had she not listened to that first calling to "do more" for Sister Stan than write a check, this book would never have been written.

Bill is a retired government employee with over thirty years of experience including eight years of active duty in the U.S. Army and twenty-plus years with the Navy and Department of Defense. None of which prepared him for dealing with the various bureaucracies both here and abroad but did teach him there is always a way around regulation.

Joan and Bill would like to emphasize that this truly was a collaborative effort, much like their marriage. They had good writing days and bad ones. Memories shared and some forgotten by one but vividly remembered by the other. The third author, the Holy Spirit, made the whole thing possible. They hope readers enjoy it.

J. B. Tucker writes, "We believe Saviour was born in a mud hut near the village of Gnani in Northern Ghana. In this remote part of the country, many villagers still believe that any birth deformity, natural disaster, or any bad luck befalling the village was the result of evil spirits that can possess a child. These children are condemned to death at the hands of a "concoction man" who is paid by the family to mix poisonous herbs and administer the solution to the child. If the family refuses to kill the child, the entire family is banned from the village and sent to a 'witches camp,' where water and food are often difficult, if not impossible, to obtain."

Published by Page Publishing, J. B. Tucker's inspiring tale strengthens faith in readers and offers hope, reminding readers of the impact people can make in one another's lives.

