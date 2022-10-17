Marquita Johnson's newly released "Love Me Anyway" is a powerful story of healing and finding one's own truth.

"Love Me Anyway" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marquita Johnson is an empowering message for anyone faced with uncertainty or trauma that hinders a life of fulfilled promise and growth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Me Anyway": an emotionally charged autobiographical discussion of the promise one carries. "Love Me Anyway" is the creation of published author Marquita Johnson, a dedicated wife, mother, and foster parent who carries an associate degree in criminal justice with a minor in juvenile justice.

Johnson shares, "This book is about a woman who had to overcome many struggles in her life. In this book, you will see through the eyes of this woman as she tried to overcome being the woman that everybody else thought she should be. A woman who lived on autopilot, telling people she was fine but inside, her world was crashing down.

"The reality is, this woman had many walls that blocked her heart. As this woman struggled daily to accept unconditional love and learn to trust women, she was in a constant battle with self-love and acceptance.

"In this book, you will see through the eyes of this woman. You will read how this woman tried to shed the old person and become a new, improved person. The truth is, this woman had to find her own truth through discovery, pain, suffering, and revival."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marquita Johnson's new book will resonate with many who have found themselves walled off from the world around them.

Johnson offers an encouraging and comforting message within the pages of this empathetic discussion of life, faith, and family.

