Forrest Fegert's newly released "Eve of the End: When the Earth Turns Dark Volume 1" is an exciting fiction that takes readers to the edge of the end of civilization

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Eve of the End: When the Earth Turns Dark Volume 1": a gripping apocalyptic science fiction. "Eve of the End: When the Earth Turns Dark Volume 1" is the creation of published author Forrest Fegert, a New Orleans native who graduated from Florida Southern College.

Fegert shares, "The Earth is visited by two objects. As they orbit the Earth, one casts a red haze, the other a white glow. When the red object passes overhead, many people become more hateful and evil. Even world leaders become more aggressive, and war breaks out in the Middle East. Clergy, military, and scientists began to debate the real intentions of these objects. Many of the clergy believe the red object represents Lucifer, and the white glow represents God. And they have arrived at Earth for the final battle. The scientists believe they are a gateway to another universe because our laws of physics don't apply to them. There is a dynamic relationship between an astrophysicist from Barksdale Air Force base who is a nonbeliever and a Catholic priest. As the world begins to turn dark, the priest and the scientist battle forces from the red object. The red object sends dark angels to destroy the scientist and his family because they have been given a role from God. The priest and an ancient Saint Michael's medal attempts to protect them from the scorn of the devil."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Forrest Fegert's new book will capture readers' imaginations from the first page as the battle to end all battles begins.

Fegert spins a vivid tale within the pages of this captivating work that will shock and delight right up to the unexpected and dynamic finish.

