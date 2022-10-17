FLAGSTAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. on Behalf of Flagstar Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. ("Flagstar" or the "Company") FBC on behalf of Flagstar stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Flagstar has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 6, 2022, media outlets reported that the Department of Justice may be considering a lawsuit against Flagstar over allegations of racial discrimination.

On this news, Flagstar's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 5.02%, to close at $33.70 per share on October 6, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Flagstar shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

