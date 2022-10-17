TATTOOED CHEF ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tattooed Chef, Inc. on Behalf of Tattooed Chef Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tattooed Chef, Inc. ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company") TTCF on behalf of Tattooed Chef stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Tattooed Chef has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On October 12, 2022, after market hours, Tattooed Chef announced that it would restate its quarterly and annual financial statements for 2021, and for its first and second quarterly financial periods of 2022. Tattooed Chef stated these financial statements should no longer be relied upon.

Tattooed Chef stated the restatements are because its was notified earlier this month by its former independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA LLP, that "the company incorrectly recorded expenses related to a multi-vendor mailer program with a large customer as operating expenses rather than reduction of revenue, and expenses for advertising placement by a marketing services firm on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract rather than when the services were actually rendered."

On this news, Tattooed Chef share prices dropped by $0.44, or approximately 9.8%, to open on October 13, 2022 at $4.05 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tattooed Chef shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221016005056/en/