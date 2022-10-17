Sports Medicine Market Size Demand for its End-Products to Increase at a Higher Rate in Developing Countries | AMR

Sports medicine market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports medicine industry generated $8.52 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.86 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in incidences of sports injuries, increase rise in participation in fitness and sports-related activities, and shift from proactive to preventive care for sports injuries drive the growth of the global sports medicine market. However, changing regulatory scenarios for medicine hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in awareness among individuals regarding fitness & sports, availability of medical instruments, and adoption of extreme sports activities create opportunities in the coming years.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Arthrex Inc.

• CONMED corporation

• DJO Global

• Johnson & Johnson

• Mueller Sport Medicine

• Orthofix International N.V

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Wright Medical Group

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/872

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Owing to cancellation of sports events and competitions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the demand for sports medicines reduced considerably during the initial phases of the pandemic. The demand is expected to grow steadily post-pandemic.

• Manufacturing activities of sports medicine were stopped completely or partially during the lockdown implemented by different governments. Lack of availability of skilled workforce and disrupted supply chain impacted the manufacturing activities.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/872

Based on product type, the body reconstruction and repair segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global sports medicine market, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the benefits of medicines such as rapid repairing and restoring of functions of injured parts of the body. The research also analyzes the segments including body support and recovery, body monitoring and evaluation, and accessories.

Based on application, the knee injuries segment held around one-fourth of the global sports medicine market in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of knee-related injuries that occur during sports activities. The report also analyzes the segments including shoulder injuries, ankle & foot injuries, back & spine injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, hip injuries, & other injuries.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share of the global sports medicine market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in the number of sports activities and presence of key market players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in awareness related to the treatment of sports-related injuries.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Fundus Camera Market

Varicella Live Vaccine Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Enzymes Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/10/singapore-enzymes-market-size-company.html

Singapore Dental Consumables Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/10/singapore-dental-consumables-market.html

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



